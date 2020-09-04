SpaceX’s spacecraft prototype passed another hop test! Bring orbit flight!

SpaceX did it again! Early today (Thursday, September 3), the company Second hop test with spaceship prototype. This time it was the sixth iteration (SN6) that successfully carried out a 150-meter (~500 ft) flight from a launch facility near Boca Chica, Texas. This latest test spaceship Musk uses two systems: Design and Raptor Engine, which one day he expects to take humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond!

For this test, SpaceX SN5 prototype (Opened on August 4th). In that case spaceship After reaching 150m, it landed on the adjacent pad without accident, but one of the legs was not damaged during the landing process. With these tests, SpaceX was in good shape to begin high altitude (and ultimately orbital) test flights.

The original company tried to make a second try on a crowded Sunday. In addition to launching the SN6 at Boca Chica, SpaceX was scheduled to perform two launches at Cape Canaveral. Another Starlink satellite (V1 L11) And the SAOCOM 1B Earth Observation Satellite in Argentina. In anticipation of launch, Cameron County Road closure reminder For up to 3 days.

This notice set Sunday (August 30) as the default date. – 08:00 am to 08:00 pm local time (07:00 am-07:00 pm EST, 06:00 am-06:00 pm PDT)-8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays There is a chance to backup. Unfortunately, the flight test was postponed back to Thursday at 12:45 PM local time (10:45 AM Pacific Time, 1:45 PM EDT) due to the windy wind around the launch point.

These two hop tests are the latest in a series of successes for SpaceX. This is a welcome speed change given the previous series of failures. After completing tests with miniature prototypes Spacecraft hopper, Company lost Four full-fledged prototypes in a row Mk1, SN1, And SN3, And SN4. The first three prototypes exploded during cryogenic loa testing, while the SN4 Passed this test, However, it exploded during the static fire test.

But, of course, these losses were expected due to SpaceX’s rapid prototyping and “fail test” process. By building Starship’s iterations one by one and then pushing them to their limits, SpaceX has been able to accumulate vast amounts of data to help improve the overall design. Building on the lessons they learned, the company is now facing several key milestones.

This includes the assembly of the SN7 and SN8 prototypes. Previous statement Musk made) will do its own 150 meter hop test in the near future. Once this is done, SpaceX will attempt a high-altitude leap test that includes a prototype with three Raptor engines and a body flap that attempts a 20km (12.4 mile) jump.

During a phone interview on Tuesday 2020 Virtual Humans to Mars Summit, Musk said his company was a first step booster ( Super heavy) this week. He also said that he will once again update the design to accommodate fewer engines, this time not 31, but 28. “There are still many engines.” He said. “We will power that engine.”

As for when altitude flight can happen, he indicated I think it can happen “probably next year”. He also warned that there will still be a steep learning curve.

“The first may not work. This is an unknown area. No one has ever built a completely reusable orbital rocket. And then no one has something twice the size of Saturn V (a rocket that travels as an astronaut to the moon) that can be completely reused. It’s really different. It’s profound. It’s a gateway to the galaxy, or at least the solar system.”

