Home science SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX's Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

SpaceX baked its latest engines Starship The prototype for the third time was Thursday night (Nov. 12), but the test was a bump.

The Starship SN8 vehicle performed its third brief “steady fire” – in which engines ignite when a rocket is attached to the ground – at SpaceX’s South Texas facility Thursday, near the village of Boca Sica.

You May Also Like

Mission Managers Weather – Astronauts rehearse for launch day while watching space travel now

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

NASA's diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA’s diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

SpaceX test launches Falcon 9 rocket for NASA astronaut launch

SpaceX test launches Falcon 9 rocket for NASA astronaut launch

Can Mdrive really work for space travel?

Can Mdrive really work for space travel?

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *