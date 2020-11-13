SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

SpaceX baked its latest engines Starship The prototype for the third time was Thursday night (Nov. 12), but the test was a bump.

The Starship SN8 vehicle performed its third brief “steady fire” – in which engines ignite when a rocket is attached to the ground – at SpaceX’s South Texas facility Thursday, near the village of Boca Sica.

After the test, several external companies broadcast live and can be seen dropping material from SN8’s site. This is Odd and the founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk It was soon confirmed that something nominal had happened.

“We lost vehicle gases, the cause of which is currently unknown. The liquid oxygen header tank pressure is increasing. It explodes to reduce the pressure, otherwise it is going to pop the cork,” Kasturi said. Said via Twitter Thursday night. (Burst discs are single-use devices that, like valves, cover different sections or systems of a vehicle. As Musk points out, they reduce pressure when opened.)

The cause of the problem is currently unknown, Musk said Another Thursday tweet : “An engine preburner or fuel hot gas can melt multiple times. Whatever it is, pneumatics can cause loss. We have to design this problem.”

That’s bad news. The good news is, the explosion disk did its job, and SN8 still has a piece.

“The first disc worked, so the vehicle looks fine. We need to replace at least one engine,” Musk said. Another tweet .

The SN8 (“Serial No. 8”) has three raptors, powered by SpaceX’s powerful next – generation engine running on liquid methane and liquid oxygen. The previous starship prototype did not have more than one raptor.

SN8’s constant fire – first two Oct., 20 and Nov.10 – Aims to pave the way for a 9-mile (15 km) test flight in the future. It will be much higher than any of its predecessors. The Stubby Hoppercraft and SN5 and SN6 prototypes reached a maximum altitude of about 500 feet (150 m) during their flights, which occurred in the summer of 2019 and last August and September, respectively. (The SN8 also plays a nose cone and standard folds, which helps to handle the most ambitious oncoming aircraft.)

The setback on Thursday night will delay SN8’s big leap, but it remains to be seen how long to wait.

The Starship system includes a 165-foot (50 m) vehicle called the Starship and a large rocket called the Super Heavy, both of which are fully and quickly reusable. The final Starship Craft will have six raptors and will be powered by about 30 engines of the Super Heavy.

SpaceX sees Starship as the pioneering transportation system that will make Mars colonization – Musk’s long-term ambition – economically feasible. If all goes according to plan, Starship will handle SpaceX’s other aviation needs, from launching satellites to cleaning up space debris to loading passengers on superfast “point-to-point” missions around the world.

