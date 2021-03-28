Spain and Italy unbeaten with three outings – U21 European

The Under-21 teams from Spain and Italy scored in a warm-up match in the second round of Group B of Euro 2021 football this Saturday, with the Spaniards dominating and ending with three outings.

Spain had more possession of the ball, more corners, more shots towards the goal, more chances to score, but the Italians’ defensive system failed to score a goal, and with the game out, the warm-up ended in hot excitement as Central Spanish Oscar Minguseca, F.C. Barcelona, ​​and the Italians Gianluca Skamaka and Nokola Rowella are both from Genoa.

In the other match of the group, Slovenia and the Czech Republic tied for one goal, with Spain leading by four points, including both the Czech and Italian teams, and Slovenia.

In the best match of the second round of Group A, Germany and the Netherlands drew level, with the Dutch equalizing in the 48th minute when Leipzig player Justin Kluwert borrowed from Roma and the Germans re-established the dive.

In the other match of the group, Romania beat Hungary 2-1, now sharing the lead with Germany by four points, while the Netherlands finished third in second and hosts Hungary have not yet added points.

Euro 2021 has a unique format and calendar, with the group stage and elimination phase taking place separately, with the first taking place from March 24 to 31 and the winners and runners-up counting on a single platform. Eight teams are scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 6, 2021.

The tournament is organized by Hungary and Slovenia, with four cities in each country hosting the Games.