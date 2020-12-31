Spain and the United Kingdom reach an agreement on Gibraltar

© a. Carrasco Rogel / EPA

Issued byLusa / DSF 31 December, 2020

Spanish Foreign Minister Aranza Gonzalez Laya on Thursday announced a policy agreement with the UK that would allow Gibraltar to use the Schengen agreement.

“The practical result is that the fence will be broken, which will help the movement.”, The Minister said at a press conference at the Monclova Palace to report on the status of talks with the United Kingdom regarding Gibraltar.

The policy of the reached agreement will allow Gibraltar to apply EU policies and programs, such as the Schengen Agreement or the customs regime for the transportation and transportation of goods and the activities of fair competition in the financial, environmental, labor and social sectors.

“We are breaking barriers to creating a part of shared prosperity”, Said Gonzalez Laya.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schengen will be applied to Gibraltar, the country responsible for Spanish control, and the borders at the port and airport will be changed.

During the four-year transition period, Frontex will help with these restrictions.

Following the conclusion of this policy in the agreement with the United Kingdom, Spain should ask the European Union to coordinate it in an agreement that Gonzஸ்lez Lயாa believes will be ready within six months.

When the agreement was drafted, “Schengen rules will be used to ease restrictions on the fence,” he said.

“We know how much it hurt the citizens of Combo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.”, He added.

Gonzஸ்lez Lாa argued that the treaty policy “creates a solid platform for future relations between Spain and the United Kingdom” and that they want to “strengthen” the relationship at this new stage after Brexit.

The minister, who announced that he would be represented in Congress by representatives of Congress to take charge of the deal, has already informed the head of the Andalusian government, Juanma Moreno, of the terms of the agreement, and will do so to spokesmen for all political groups.