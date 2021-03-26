Home sport Spain draw at home (without Boro) and history is not in favor

Mar 26, 2021 0 Comments
With Pedro Boro on the bench for 90 minutes from Sports, Spain were level at 1-1 against Greece at the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Morata gave the Louis Enrique side an advantage of 33m, while Pacacetas Hellenic had a 57m.

Initially, although this draw was not very worrying, history shows that La Rose finally began to qualify for the World Cup (1972) … he missed the World Championship.

This decision leaves Sweden, which is one Ibrahimovic again to make history, Before Group B, was the result of a 1-0 win over Georgia.

Germany who did not have the facility to start qualifying – who recalled Important struggles Before the opening whistle – in the welcome for Iceland he won 3-0 for the opening goals of Koretska (3m) and Howards (7m), while Kundokan won the 56m.

In other group matches, Romania beat Northern Macedonia 3-2, while Armenia beat Liechtenstein 1-0.

In Group E, Denmark came out with a smile. The Nordic team won 2-0 in Israel with goals from Bright White and Jonas Wind, who benefited from tracks in other games. Moldova (1-1) against the Faroe Islands, Scotland against Austria (2-2).

READ  Wearable fitness company Whoop raises $100 million during pandemic

