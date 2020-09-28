Spanish court bans Catalan leader Quim Torra

The Spanish Supreme Court ruled on Monday banning Catalan separatist leaders from public office, which could resume tensions in the recovering northeast.

Catalan police issued a high alert to the police of possible protests prior to the decision. December ruling against separatist leader Quim Torra, President of the Catalonia Provincial Government.

The Monday verdict once again confuses Catalan politics. Torra is expected to be replaced by his deputy Pere Aragonès. He represents another separatist party. The Torah planned to hold an early election this year to strengthen support for the separatist movement, but that plan was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Especially hitting Spain. The Catalans are now expected to elect a new parliament early next year.

The Torah case is part of a long series of clashes between Spain’s central government and the judiciary against an independent Catalan leader. Politicians Separatists failed to resolve the deadlock, And as the Catalan society continued to be divided into the middle, more and more were left to be dealt with by judges.