Spanish court bans Catalan leader Quim Torra

The Spanish Supreme Court ruled on Monday banning Catalan separatist leaders from public office, which could resume tensions in the recovering northeast.
Catalan police issued a high alert to the police of possible protests prior to the decision. December ruling against separatist leader Quim Torra, President of the Catalonia Provincial Government.
The Monday verdict once again confuses Catalan politics. Torra is expected to be replaced by his deputy Pere Aragonès. He represents another separatist party. The Torah planned to hold an early election this year to strengthen support for the separatist movement, but that plan was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Especially hitting Spain. The Catalans are now expected to elect a new parliament early next year.
The Torah case is part of a long series of clashes between Spain’s central government and the judiciary against an independent Catalan leader. Politicians Separatists failed to resolve the deadlock, And as the Catalan society continued to be divided into the middle, more and more were left to be dealt with by judges.
The case against the Torah is at the heart of last year’s refusal to demolish yellow ribbons and other signs indicating solidarity with the separatist movement against orders from the Madrid Election Commission. The commission ordered that all partisan symbols should be removed from public buildings during the political campaign leading to the Spanish elections in April 2019.
The ribbon has become a way of showing support. Separatist leader sentenced to late 2019 About what you made Failed attempts to declare independence Two years ago. In December, a court in Barcelona ruled that his refusal to erase ribbons and other symbols constituted civil disobedience, banned him from taking office for 18 months and urged Mr. Tora to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Mr. Tora Selected as the Catalan Alternative Leader in 2018 By the majority of the separatists who control the local council. Former office owner Carles Puigdemont said Ousted by the Spanish government in October 2017 For an illegal attempt to opt out.
Since then, Mr. Puigdemont Trying to lead him Although excluded abroad from Belgium to be tried for unsuccessful independence efforts, he continued to exert influence over Catalan politics and took a seat in the European Parliament last year. Do not take.
