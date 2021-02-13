Don’t say you never did! A series, a movie or a simple football game … we all stream very different content from the “weird” sites on the internet.

But can this get us into trouble? What is not on the internet are ‘tricky’ sites that focus on streaming anime series, cult series, very different movies, etc. … some with a real legion of fans like Mr. Piracy.

Let’s try to understand.

(Special) Is it illegal to watch movies and series on websites?

So, nowadays, users are increasingly wanting to access “on demand” content. That is, places where they can click on the game and see everything at once.

This is why Netflix is ​​a success story, but many sites are willing to offer the same content for free or at least cheaply on multiple streaming sites.

It is obvious that those responsible for these sites will find themselves in a troubled world if caught. Especially now that the EU seems to be focusing more on illegal content streaming, i.e. football matches and other sporting events.

But, who cares? Are you in a “troubled world”?

In a nutshell, this is complicated.

After all, downloading copyrighted material without permission is illegal, and in some cases a serious offense. However, there is some gray space in the middle of everything.

So if you stream online videos illegally, you may be fined. In the United States, the fine is set at $ 750.

But catching all the users individually is not easy, so the authorities are more concerned about who is streaming to the greater number of people! Not just for those who watch Derby in bed in their living room with a dog or cat on their lap.

As for the gray areas, in many parts of the world, watching videos on the Internet is considered legal or illegal. Downloading and then distributing this content can get you into trouble.

Also, what do you think about all of this? Please share your opinion with us in the comments below.

