Spider infestation hits Australian cities after flooding

With the large number of floods affecting cities in Australia, a spider infestation frightened the inhabitants. Arachnids seek shelter after the ground has been affected by flooding.

Over the past week, around 40,000 people have had to leave their homes as a result of the flooding. With heavy rain, the volume of water even exceeded 500 millimeters at certain points.

The information is MetSul Portal. The region with the most spider infestation is New South Wales. Residents spotted the arachnids escaping from the water and searching for higher places.

One of the species that seeks shelter and seeks residents is the hardy Atrax. Known as funnel spider, the animal has poison that is toxic to humans.

Floods

According to the MetSul portal, last Wednesday (3/24) two people died in the flooding. One of the victims is a man who lost his life after being trapped in a car during a flood in Sydney, the Australian capital.

The Australian Bureau of Meterology notes that over the past seven days more than 400mm of rain has fallen on the north coast of New South Wales.

The flooding can be explained by the La Niña phenomenon, which caused a rainier summer in the region. In 2020, the season was drier and marked by a series of forest fires.