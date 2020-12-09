Spider-Man 3 Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Doug Oak to return

Sony Pictures Entertainment



The Spider-Man 3 universe seems to be constantly expanding, with reports suggesting that new Spidey actors will be returning to the new movie: Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as M.J. and Alfred Molina as Dr. Octopus. Collider said Tuesday that Toby Maguire as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacey are in talks to return to film rights. It follows It was announced months ago that Garfield and Maguire would be joining The movie.

This movie will not see familiar faces from past Spider-Man movies. From the now-defunct Netflix series of the same name, Charlie Cox is said to have teamed up to reconsider his role as longtime lawyer / awareness daredevil. Murphy’s Mulitvers Wednesday report.

Live-action spider-verse, seems to come to life Spider-Man 3 also sees Jamie Foxx’s electro return, Previously appeared with Garfield in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. J.K., who played the editor of the Daily Buckle in the Makeover Spider-Man trilogy. Simmons, J .; Jonah Jameson can also make an appearance Spider-Man: Far away from home.

The stars of the previous two film series will join current Spider-Man, Tom Holland and current MJ, Zentaya.

Spider-verse explored in the animated film Spider-Man: Within Spider-Verse. There is no word yet on whether Miles Morales can join the live-action universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Dr. Strange in Spider-Man 3, It was reported in October. Bending time Marvel Cinematic Universe Superhero Join Peter Parker as the new mentor, In its continuation Death of Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avenger: EndCom, According to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cumberbatch will return in its own sequel, Doctor is weird in Mad Multiverse, It is Delayed from May 2021 to March 25, 2022.

Sony and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.