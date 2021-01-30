Home sport Sporting – Another amorphous formation develops in the sport

Jan 30, 2021
The 14-year-old winger has signed a training contract

The name has already entered the vocabulary of sports linguists and promises to continue to resonate for years to come. We talked about amorousness, which is true, but in this case, the protagonist of the news is not the sports coach, but another young talent emerging at the Alcosset Academy.

His name is Daniel Amorim, he is 14 years old, he is a member of the U-15 team and signed a training contract with the sport this Friday. A dream. “Signing this contract with Sporting is very important and it is a big step in my life. I thank my parents and my family and I am very happy,” he admitted while speaking on Sporting TV. Recruited into Bovista’s coaching teams, Daniel Amorim is ambitious from where he came in 2019/20. “When I was at Bovista, I realized I could reach another level. I worked hard to achieve this moment. I always dreamed of reaching this level. Of course, my dream was to reach Team A and be a champion for the game, but I always was. The young man who defines himself as a “quality player”, at first, has the ambition to go here. “I like scoring goals and helping,” he explains.

