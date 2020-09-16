Spotify criticizes antitrust of Apple One subscription bundle, Apple responds

Spotify was one of the leading technology companies. Blame Apple for having too much power And use Monopoly business practices. Now after Apple’s September event with an official announcement Apple One Service Bundle, Spotify was hit again with statements of accusation.

Immediately after Apple’s “Time Flies” September event With services like the new Apple Watches, iPads, and Apple One service bundles that include Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music, Spotify shared a passionate response through: Cheddar’s JD Duckin:

Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to deprive consumers of its competitors by favoring its own services. We urge competition authorities to take urgent action to limit Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, failing to confirm this behavior will cause irreparable harm to the developer community, and the freedom of our collective to hear, learn, create, and connect. Will be intimidating.

Spotify’s call for the government to “act urgently” Lawsuit against Epic Games on similar matters It’s like Apple’s App Store practice.

After a few hours, Apple Reuters Stephen Nellis About Spotify’s recent attack that the bundle is good for customers and doesn’t get in the way of finding an alternative to its own product:

Customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to all of Apple’s services. I introduce the Apple One because it is of great value to customers and is a simple way to access all of Apple’s subscription services. We recommend the Apple One plan that will save you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. Perfect for anyone who likes our service and wants to get more for less, especially for families. Additionally, some of the services included with Apple One can be enjoyed on non-Apple devices and can be canceled at any time.

Spotify’s complaint about Apple is At the US Department of Justice Last year and official Spotify also filed a complaint with the European Commission.. Apple about the latter You get a commission for 0.5% of Spotify users..

Apple Antitrust investigations continue to increase. We are moving around the world with the latest service products. which The US Department of Justice may not be ready to confront Apple.

