Home Tech Square Enix Reveals Details Of Marvel’s Avengers 1.05 Update

Sep 06, 2020 0 Comments

Square Enix already has major updates. Marvel Avengers The same is true for PS4 and Xbox One as well as PC. Released developer Patch notes It's a game based on everything the player has done during the game's Early Access and Beta period. Once you receive the game, it will now be one of the major downloads you receive as part of the first patch.

Marvel Avengers On PC:

  • Implemented workaround for NVIDIA 10-series driver issue causing crashes when using ALT-TAB, ALT-ENTER and other situations.
  • Enabling the Steam Cloud makes it easy to sync your saved games across multiple PCs.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from throwing stones with the Hulk or shooting with Iron Man.
  • Fixed DEVICE_HUNG crash issue experienced by some users in sewer.
  • Various other stability improvements.

PS4:

  • Save Backup: This feature, available in the Settings menu, backs up your save files. Your progress is saved every hour. If something goes wrong with a corrupted save file, it can potentially help you retrieve and revert other save files. Note: This method may not work for everyone and will not fix the save file issues that existed prior to this patch.
  • Fixed an issue where the Square Enix member interface appeared too often.
  • Network improvement
  • Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when the character is switched.

Xbox One:

  • Various UI improvements
  • Save Game Optimization
  • Fixed an issue with the Exotic Artifact ability.
  • Young Kamala and Thor’s character model bug fixed
  • Save Backup: This feature, available in the Settings menu, backs up your save files. Your progress is saved every hour. If something goes wrong with a corrupted save file, it can potentially help you retrieve and revert other save files. Note: This method may not work for everyone and will not fix the save file issues that existed prior to this patch.
  • Fixed an issue where the Square Enix member interface appeared too often.
  • Network improvements.
  • Last Avenger Standing now works as desired when the character is switched.
  • Fixed an issue where achievements were sometimes not working.

