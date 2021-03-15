Sri Lanka bans burqa and closes more than 1,000 Islamic schools Asia

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara on Saturday announced that Sri Lanka would ban the use of the burqa and close more than 1,000 Islamic schools. These measures mainly affect the Muslim minority in the Asian country – 9% of the 22 million population.

At a press conference, Weerasekera on Friday revealed that he had signed the order to be approved by the remaining members of the government, and justified it on the basis of “national security”.

“A Burqa Has a direct impact on our national security. In the past, Muslim women and girls never used it Burqa. This is a sign of the recent religious extremism. We will ban it permanently, ”the minister was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Or application Burqa Sri Lanka – a country with a Buddhist majority (70%) – already existed Temporarily banned in 2019, Then Attacks on several churches and hotels claimed Dash’s rights, Which killed more than 250 people.

Last year, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa – As defense minister in the north of the country he was most famous for suppressing an insurgency that lasted for decades – was elected president and promised to suppress terrorism.

Rajapakse has been accused of committing several rights abuses during the war, but denies the allegations.

Weerasekera also announced that the government plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic schools.Madrasas) They insult national education policies.

“No one can open a school and teach children what they want,” the minister said.

One year after another controversial decision for the Muslim community, new measures taken by the government Cremation of all deaths by coercion-19 compulsion – A ritual that is un-Islamic, burying the dead.

However, the ban was lifted earlier this year after the United States and several international organizations criticized the government Sri Lanka.