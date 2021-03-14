Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said on Friday that he had signed a document banning burqas – outerwear worn by women in some Islamic traditions to cover their bodies and faces.

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekera said without elaborating at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple today.

“This dress is a symbol of the recent religious extremism. We will definitely ban it, ”he added.

The use of burqas has been temporarily banned in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday bombing of churches and hotels, killing more than 260 people in 2019. Two local Muslim groups that have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State ‘jihadist’ group have been accused of attacks against six locations – two Roman Catholic churches, a Protestant church and three large hotels.

Weerasekera said the government would ban more than 1,000 madrassas, accusing them of not registering with the authorities and not following the national education policy.

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas was the last step affecting the Muslim minority in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Muslims make up 9% of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, while Buddhists make up more than 70%. The ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, make up about 15% of the population.