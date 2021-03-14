Home World Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said on Friday that he had signed a document banning burqas – outerwear worn by women in some Islamic traditions to cover their bodies and faces.

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekera said without elaborating at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple today.

“This dress is a symbol of the recent religious extremism. We will definitely ban it, ”he added.

The use of burqas has been temporarily banned in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday bombing of churches and hotels, killing more than 260 people in 2019. Two local Muslim groups that have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State ‘jihadist’ group have been accused of attacks against six locations – two Roman Catholic churches, a Protestant church and three large hotels.

Weerasekera said the government would ban more than 1,000 madrassas, accusing them of not registering with the authorities and not following the national education policy.

The decision to ban burqas and madrassas was the last step affecting the Muslim minority in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Muslims make up 9% of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, while Buddhists make up more than 70%. The ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, make up about 15% of the population.

READ  Typhoon Molave ​​update: at least 25 killed and missing score in Vietnam

You May Also Like

Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands receive more vaccines than other European countries - DNOTICIAS.PT

Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands receive more vaccines than other European countries – DNOTICIAS.PT

Queda de avião militar no Cazaquistão provoca quatro mortos

Four people have been killed in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan

The drone's incredible flight went viral in a bowling alley

The drone’s incredible flight went viral in a bowling alley

Sarah Eward - Authorities search mines and garage for police suspected of murdering the world

Sarah Eward – Authorities search mines and garage for police suspected of murdering the world

King Zulu Goodwill Svellitini dies at 73 in South Africa

King Zulu Goodwill Svellitini dies at 73 in South Africa

SIC Notices | Male friends beat 14-year-old mate and threw him into the Sean River

SIC Notices | Male friends beat 14-year-old mate and threw him into the Sean River

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *