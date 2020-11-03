Sri Lanka rescues 100 whales ashore after mass stranding

Dozens of short-finned pilot whales began landing in Panadura, 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Colombo on Monday afternoon, and authorities were mobilized to help them return to sea.

Locals took care of the whales with Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard officials.

Sri Lanka’s Marine Environmental Protection Agency (MEPA) told AFP it was the largest single whale pod stranded in a South Asian country.

Dharshani Lahandapura, director of MEPA, told AFP that “it is very rare for so many people to reach our shores,” adding that the cause of the stranding is unknown.