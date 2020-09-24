Stainless steel’s origins go back almost 1,000 years before we realized it.

Today’s history Stainless steel Industry Dating back to the early 19th century, When scientists discovered that iron-chromium alloys resist corrosion by certain acids. However, new research reveals that similar alloys were developed much earlier than this.

Archaeologists discovered what they thought was evidence of low-chrome crucible steel in the 11th century. Primary school In Iran, it is far from the European Industrial Revolution. Metal would have been used to make armor and weapons, including swords and daggers.

Stainless steel is also known as chrome steel. It is the chromium in the mixture that stops rust. Early metal alloys are not exactly the same, but they show evidence that chromium was mixed with cast iron in the following alloys: Crucible steel.

Crucible slag. (Rahil Alipour / UCL)

“This study not only provides the earliest known evidence of chromium steel production dating back to the early 11th century CE, but also provides a chemical tracer that could help bring crucible steel artifacts back to their origins in museums or archaeological collections. In the tea-hak or tea-hak tradition ” Archaeologist Rahil Alipour says At University College London.

This is the earliest we’ve seen “intentional production of low chrome steel”. paper, Which means stainless steel has a much longer and more versatile history than experts know.

Chahak is only a small town today, but numerous ancient manuscripts point to it as an important steelmaking hub in the Persian period, and in fact it is the only known place in the area where crucible steel was made.

One of these manuscripts led researchers to new discoveries. It referred to a mystery compound called rusakhtaj (translated as “tan”), which the team suggested is actually chromite sand.

“The identification process can be very long and complex, for a number of reasons.” Archaeologist Marcos Martinon-Torres says At the University of Cambridge.

“First, the language and terms used to record technical processes or materials may have been deprecated, or their meanings and properties may differ from those used in modern science. In addition, writing was restricted to the social elite, not individuals. You have actually done the work, and there may be errors or omissions in the text.”

Radiocarbon dating and Scanning electron microscope As a result of the analysis, the research team was able to identify small amounts of chromite in the waste charcoal left over from the metal manufacturing process in the 10th and 12th centuries.

This additional chrome made the tools and weapons produced by the mix stronger and stronger. The metalworkers of that day also added phosphorus. This would have made it easier to mix the finished alloy. So weapons made from that material quickly lost value in the open market.

Persian crucible steel tools and weapons are on display in museums around the world. Now we have a new insight into how they were assembled through the process of being picked up and refined back in the 1800s.

“Chrome, an essential component of Chahak crucible steel production, has not been identified in any other crucible steel industry known to date,” Alipour said. Gizmodo.

“This is very important as we can now find this element in the crucible steel object and trace it back to the production center or method.”

The research results are Archaeological journal.