Home entertainment Star Trek: Discovery goes where the series has never been before.

Star Trek: Discovery goes where the series has never been before.

Oct 17, 2020 0 Comments
Star Trek: Discovery goes where the series has never been before.

For the first time in almost 20 years Star trek It is a program that can be viewed at once. There Next generation Sequel series Picard For nostalgic people; There is a wacky animated comedy for fans who want to undo a few buttons on a Starfleet uniform and drink a beer. Lower deck. But the series I’m most interested in is Star Trek: Discovery, Because they boldly go elsewhere Star trek The series previously disappeared.

Know. tall order. But discovery hit real good. The third season begins with a clean break of the 23rd century. Yes, you can start there. The season 2 finale ended with the crew of the eponymous. USS Discovery From the 23rd to the 32nd century, we leap 950 years into the future. An era when the Star Trek show was not set.

Connected with a goofy but plausible reason to clear casts and ships from recorded history, there’s now a franchise vanguard in show. discovery To tell a whole new story, we worked extremely hard to break our ties to the complex past. It’s Simone Biles in narrative gymnastics, and yes.

But first there is a back flip. The series protagonist, Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), begins the season the way the previous season ends. discovery The crew who follows her.

Burnham at the season premiere currently streaming on CBS All Access Travel I’ve seen the character. Thanks to the nature of the spatiotemporal continuum, she does not know where (or when) the rest of it. discovery I will arrive. In the first four episodes available to critics, Burnham and the rest of the crew unite and travel through a transformed galaxy, primarily on independent adventures. The institutions they take for granted have collapsed, and disasters they didn’t expect have brought back the balance of power between people and the world. That means discovery They always ask difficult questions. How do you hold values ​​when you are the only one who holds them? And: do you know when they are no longer enough?

READ  Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

This is weird Star trek It’s all about. discovery Go all-in while doing some pretty cool sci-fi action. (Later episodes deal with Western homages and the triple metaphysical dilemma.) Some conflicts have been resolved a bit too neatly, but that’s a good readjustment. Apart from the narrative discovery Also, a step toward better real-world expression — new faces include Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander. Star Trek — However, the success of these leaps will largely depend on whether later episodes will introduce new characters in new directions beyond the introduced episodes.

Even so, discovery Good feel. The show tells stories of an unknown future and how to meet them, something that feels particularly important in times when it’s impossible to spend a day with dignity intact. We are all enduring a year of unique striving, and getting out of hell here is more attractive than ever. Wow discovery, You can launch rockets into different galaxies and times, and see your competent friends and colleagues trying to figure out the unknown.

You May Also Like

Broadway star Anthony Chisholm who appeared in Chi-Raq in Oz and Spike Lee dies at the age of 77

Boston News anchor fired for Cameo in Adam Sandler's'Hubie Halloween'-deadline

Boston News anchor fired for Cameo in Adam Sandler’s’Hubie Halloween’-deadline

Tatiana Maslany says she doesn't play the hulk.

Tatiana Maslany says she doesn’t play the hulk.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman Reveals Why Doesn’t Deserve Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato unveils music video for political song'Commander in Chief'

Demi Lovato unveils music video for political song’Commander in Chief’

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet: See Celebrity Looks

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet: See Celebrity Looks

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *