Stars are consumed by super-large black holes and die by “spaghetti”

Astronomers have seen it happen extremely rarely. When the star’s life ends Extra large black hole. And the collapse of this star was much more unique. Because it has experienced death by “spaghettiization”. No, it’s not science fiction.

According to New research In the Royal Astronomical Society’s monthly notice, astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility discovered a burst of light known as the tidal collapse event that marked the death of a star in September 2019. Researchers said The closest thing to Earth happened this week, and at a distance of just over 215 million light-years.

Matt Nicholl, lead author at the University of Birmingham, UK, said: “The idea that a black hole’suctions’ a nearby star sounds like science fiction, but this is what happens in tidal collapse events.

Scientists have used telescopes from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) to investigate unprecedented details about what happens when a star swallows a star. “Monster” black hole. They said that the mass of stars is about the same as the sun, half of which has been lost to black holes that are more than 1 million times larger. The other half was simultaneously released outward into outer space.

During this intense spaghettiization process, the long, thin strands of material that make up the star black hole -Basically swallow it like a star spaghetti. This event emits bright energy that astronomers can detect.

This painting depicts a star (foreground) being sucked into an extra-large black hole (background) and experiencing spaghettiization during a tidal break event. ESO/M. Grain Knife



“If an unfortunate star gets too close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy, the extreme gravity of the black hole causes the star to shatter into a thin stream of matter,” said Thomas Wevers, ESO researcher in Santiago. , Chile.

In the past, these flares were obscured by explosive dust and debris, making it difficult to study. But this time the astronomers were lucky.

Named AT2019qiz, this tidal disruption event was discovered shortly after the incident, making it much easier to observe. Researchers studied AT2019qiz, located in the spiral galaxy of the constellation Eridanus, for six months.

NASA’s Einstein Fellow, Kate Alexander, said, “Because we discovered early, we could actually see dust and debris build up as the black hole started a powerful material spill at speeds of up to 10,000 km/s at Northwestern University.

“This unique’look behind the curtain’ gave us the first opportunity to pinpoint the source of the occluded material and track in real time how it was covering the black hole.”

Astronomers said their observations showed for the first time a direct link between dust and debris emitted from stars and bright flares that occur when black holes swallow. They hope that AT2019qiz can serve as a “roseta stone” that will help interpret future tide collapse events and increase our understanding of the mysterious black hole world.