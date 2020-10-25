State, New Case Record, Mitigation Actions To Be Seen In More Areas-NBC Chicago

Illinois set another grim milestone as it set a new record for Corona 19 cases on Saturday.

According to new data released on Saturday, these figures are seen by the state as several regions are approaching new restrictions that may apply in the near future with Region 4 seeing new mitigation measures next week and Region 9 not far away. Appears.

Up-to-date information on coronavirus indicators for the Illinois region

Currently, Illinois has four medical areas fighting against additional coronavirus mitigation restrictions as a result of rising benign rates, but many other areas may also apply these rules.

These areas include Chicago itself, along with area 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.

You can Find a full list of statistics here., Area 9 could potentially see new restrictions as benign rates increase, and in Chicago, hospitalization numbers are approaching levels that will trigger mitigation.

More Illinois regions may soon face coronavirus restrictions

Speaking of coronavirus restrictions, Region 4 of southwest Illinois takes a day to trigger mitigation due to its positive rate. It has exceeded 8% in the last two days.

If the region remains above this mark on Sunday, new mitigation measures will take effect during the week. As with party buses and gatherings of more than 25 people, indoor dining and bar services are likely to go down.

18-year-old LaGrange student dies after prolonged COVID-19 hospitalization

An 18-year-old Chicago suburb college student died after a long hospitalization from complications of COVID-19. Ohio’s university official said Friday.

Letters to Dayton University’s students, faculty, and faculty indicate that 18-year-old Michael Lang passed away on Thursday after a long fight with the class.

School officials said Lang, who resides in LaGrange, left campus on September 13 and returned to the Chicago area for remote research. Lang was his first year at the College of Arts and Sciences, an official said.

Illinois Breaks Daily Record With 6,161 New Incidents

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in Illinois has made another surprising leap forward with 6,161 new cases recorded per day on Saturday. With 63 additional deaths.

The state’s new record broke the previous record of 4,942 set on Thursday. In total, more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 7 days, another new record, a total of 370,194 reported since the pandemic began.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, an additional 63 deaths on Saturday resulted in a total of 9,481 deaths across the state during the epidemic.