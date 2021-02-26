State of Play – All News

PlayStation State promised to PlayStation with news for PlayStation 4 and games PlayStation 5 That is what he gave to his soldiers. Some of the games that will reach the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in about 30 minutes have been shown as updates to one of the most exciting games of 2020 – the final Fantasy VII remake, which gets a version in 2021. Redesigned Of a remake released last year.

All this is the news of 25/02/2021 state

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time

Crash Bandicoot gets one Update For the new generation console – the PlayStation 5 – it’s up to 60fps in 4K, using dualSense features, PlayStation 5 functional cards and sound technology, and 3D tempest audio.

Players can still continue to improve on the PlayStation 4, and if they already have a copy of the game, they can do so Update Free for the new generation.

Learn more here. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time Reaches the new generation on 12/03/2021

Will return

The new game for the PlayStation 5 consoles is coming on 04/30/2021, and players will be able to see some more moments during the State of the Play. Sports As well as understanding how certain weapons and mechanics of the game work.

Will return Already in the pre-purchase stage at the PlayStation Store.

Knockout City – PlayStation 4

A kind of killing game coming on PlayStation 4 on 05/21/2021, some dynamics of the maps and some special balls were shown during the state. It is also mentioned that players can sign up for one Closed beta.

Do you know how the registration works? Closed beta

SIFU

A King-Fu experience coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. During the State of the Play, players can understand what some battles look like, as well as have a little idea of ​​the genre in which this new game has art.

Solar gray

It arrives on PlayStation 5 in 2021, and during the play state we will understand the world, dynamics and gameplay of this game, which will challenge your character’s fast movements to defeat some of the most difficult enemies.

Five Nights in Fredericks: Security breach

Chat of Play also brought the first game moments Five Nights in Fredericks: Security breach, A game that is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Otward: Soulstorm

It comes on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 06/04/2021, this franchise is never pretty, on the PlayStation 5 it will use the features of DualSense controller like you. Touching feedback.

The main novelty is that Otward: Soulstorm, In its PlayStation 5 version, is one of the PlayStation Plus games for the month of April 2021.

Kena: Spirits Bridge

Kena: Spirits Bridge It is one of the most anticipated games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. During the Play State it was announced that the game would arrive on August 24th and is already being purchased in advance on the PlayStation Store.

In addition, a little more was shown Sports Of the Ember Lab game

Deathloop

The Shooter It will be brought to us by Bethesda Softworks Trailer, This time with the right to a special touch in a character’s life – Gold – “Dijo Wu” We were delighted with the sound.

No release date for what Déjà Vu means Shooter Very strange in recent times. No, it has not come yet. However, through the official PlayStation blog we learn that all of these images inspired the creation of Blackreaf Island:

Skyfall (2012 | dir. Sam Mendes)

Point Blank (1967 | dir. John Bourman)

The Wicker Man (1973 | dir. Robin Hardy)

Under the Volcano (1984 | dir. John Huston)

Escape from New York (1981 | dir. John Carpenter)

The Warriors (1979 | dir. Walter Hill)

The Thing (1982 | dir. John Carpenter)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrated

Last but not least? Maybe, but it was definitely the most anticipated. Final Fantasy VII. Now in its version Merging, A kind Redesigned The 2020 remake arrives on the PlayStation 5 on 10/06/2021 and brings new textures, new light and 4K resolution at 60fps.

Yes, it brings a new photography and a new chapter about UF. To close the State of Play, Sony Interactive Entertainment provided fans with these two moments:

