Status Channels.  Demart Imita A Red Social Clubhouse

For those looking for digital sites for conversation, there are a lot of interesting solutions. We have Facebook Messenger, Hangouts, Skype, WhatsApp etc.

One of the sites that is experiencing fantastic evolution is called Discord! The site recently received a function that reflects the social networking clubhouse.

It is one of the current sites in IRC style, but with many innovative features. This is called Discord and is generally a site associated with gamers for conversation. However, this site allows you to easily connect with friends and very diverse communities.

Status Channels - O Discord Transforma-Say No Clubhouse

Following in the footsteps of other sites, the Descartes platform has recently acquired a feature that mimics the social networking clubhouse. Keep in mind that the social networking clubhouse does not have the multimedia content we are used to. No photos (except profile), no text, no video, no sharing, no reactions Isn't that weird?

Discord's new functionality is called Stage Channels and allows conversation only by voice (something already done on stage).

This new feature is now available for Android and iOS smartphones. With the functionality of new level channels, Descart allows you to create audio-only events that only a few people can speak and others can hear.

