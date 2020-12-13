‘Steel Magnolias’ actress Carol Sutton dies at 76 in Govt-19

Actress Carol Sutton has passed away. She is 76 years old.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Condrell announced Friday that Sutton, best known for his role in “Steel Magnolias” and the 2019 film “Palms”, died of complications from Covit-19.

“Carol Sutton is practically the Queen of the New Orleans Theater, who has performed in theaters throughout the city for decades.” Condrell tweeted Big Easy Native.

“We will always remember her command stage presence, her portrayed characters and the loving heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Grape in the Sun’. May she rest in the perfect peace of God.”

Sutton had an extensive film career, starring in the 2001 film “Monsters Ball”, the 2011 film “The Help” and the 2010 film “The Last Exorcism”, among others, from the 1970s.

Ava Duvernay, director of the TV series “Queen Sugar”, praised Sutton following her death.

“On behalf of the Queen Sugar family, we celebrate the life of star Carol Sutton. It is our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha on Episode 409, ‘Look at the same fire.’ We bless her. Let her get up and rest in peace and strength. ” Clip of a scene featuring Sutton.