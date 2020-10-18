Steelers vs. Browns score: Pittsburgh pass Cleveland to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1978

A relentless pass rush and a wide range of attacks led the Steelers to a 38-7 victory over the Browns on Sunday. This has made Pittsburgh the first 5-0 since 1978, when the Steelers won the third of four Super Bowls in six years. With four consecutive wins in Pittsburgh, the Browns fell 4-2 and 1-2 against AFC North Division enemies.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s two intercepts helped Pittsburgh jump to the 24-0 lead. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s 33-yard pick 6 Mayfield scored 10-0, and corner back Cameron Sutton’s interception of Mayfield on Browns’ subsequent drive set James Conner’s 3-yard touchdown run. Steelers gave more leads when Ben Roethlisberger hit James Washington with a 28-yard score.

Although he was able to get the Browns on board before halftime on a 13-yard touchdown pass against Rashard Higgins, Mayfield couldn’t avoid Pittsburgh’s strong pass rush. In many other cases. Mayfield, who was initially suspicious of running for a chest injury, was in favor of Keith Keenham with a minute left in the third quarter.

The Steelers’ attack continued rolling in the second half, with rookie Chase Claypool and running bag Benny Snell scoring with a short touchdown. Pittsburgh’s rushing attack was led by Conner, who recorded his third 100-yard rushing performance against the Browns since 2018. Roethlisberger, who currently has 11 touchdowns and only 1 interception in 5 matches, has improved to 24-2-1 against the Browns. Passed him in the 2004 NFL draft.

Why the Steelers won

The Pittsburgh Front 7 led the victory. Stephon Tuitt and Cam Heyward reset the screen line throughout the day, with TJ Watt, Bud Dupree supplying pressure from the edge. The result was 7 quarterback hits and 4 sacks hit the opposing quarterback. As Baker Mayfield suffered a rib injury against Indianapolis, it was truly detrimental for him to continue participating in the game. Kevin Stefanski eventually pulled him out in favor of the healthy Case Keenum. The Steelers assistant also seemed to be much improved. As Tony Romo mentioned on the CBS broadcast, Pittsburgh changed his third down defense strategy to show Cover 2 with a few male coverage concepts at the bottom.

In 11 possessions, Cleveland had 6 punts, 3 turnovers, and 2 interceptions, 1 of which returned with a touchdown. They were 1 of 15 combined in the third and fourth downplay.

Why the Browns were defeated

Baker Mayfield and the line of attack were terrible. The Browns’ rushing attack was praised throughout the season, but hit a brick wall in a match against Pittsburgh in week 6. All starters on the offensive line have had their worst matches so far. The team wants to set the run and allow the defense to generate revenue and drive victory. If your run-based attack falls behind early, it becomes very difficult to maintain speed. The same story took place in Week 1 Baltimore.

Cleveland managed just 75 yards with 22 carrys, some of which were already completed in the 4th quarter, where the game is in progress. The play call, which was fantastic throughout the season, was disappointing with the effort.

Game play

In Cleveland’s first offense possession, Mayfield pulled back for a pass and pushed the ball into coverage. It was clear that he had preconceived notions about where he wanted to go in the play. The problem was that Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick read it as a whole, stood before the throw and returned it for a touchdown.

Increasing the lead to 10-0, Cleveland started to threw more balls and forced them to give up their game plans. Considering that the Browns were only able to score 7 points, the game literally went out of reach in the first quarter.

What future plans

Cleveland is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati next week. After losing to Baltimore in Week 1, the Browns won four straight victories. Aside from a rematch against Baltimore and Pittsburgh later this season, Cleveland has a pretty good schedule. If today’s efforts don’t allow them to go on for the next few weeks, they will still have a strong opportunity to push the playoffs.

Pittsburgh will play weekly for the rest of the regular season due to a postponement against Tennessee. They play Titans and Ravens in the next two weeks. The two teams have won 8 in Week 6.