Steelers vs. Eagles score: Chase Claypool’s record performance leads Pittsburgh 4-0

With four touchdowns from rookie Chase Clay Poole, the Steelers won a 38-29 victory over the visiting Eagles. Claypool, a two-round pick from Notre Dame, became the first rookie player to record four touchdowns in the game, and the first stealer since Roy Jefferson in 1968. 3 minutes left. The Steelers beat the Eagles, who beat Pittsburgh’s lead by two points, 31-14 behind the opening of the second half.

Clay Poole’s two first half touchdowns brought Pittsburgh to the lead in the first half of 17-14. After both teams traded the punt, the Steelers took first place after Clay Pool’s 2-yard touchdown run ended a 14-play drive. Less than a minute after Claypool scored, the Eagles tied for Miles Sanders’ 74-yard run, the Eagles player’s longest scoring in 20 years.

Clay Poole gave Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead after the Steelers took over Ben Rosley’s Burger’s 32-yard pass. Philadelphia quickly tied for a 1-yard touchdown by Sanders from the Pittsburgh area. Pittsburgh regained ownership of the next as Eric Ebron set Chris Boswell’s 41-yard field goal as he finished 17 yards for Big Ben.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the 58 yard, run by Ray-Ray McCloud, set Clay Pool’s third touchdown at a 5-yard reception. Stephen Nelson’s interception kicked off James Connor’s 1-yard touchdown run with Pittsburgh scoring 17 points.

However, the Eagles won’t go away as Wentz hit Greg Ward for an 8-yard pass for Eagles’ next possession. Philadelphia further cut the deficit after Wentz hit receiver John Hightower with a two-point cut. Philadelphia cut to two points when Wentz hit Travis Fulham with a four-yard score in less than four minutes in the fourth quarter. After only two regular season receptions until Sunday, the 2019 six-round pick Fulham received 10 passes at 152 yards.

However, Philadelphia couldn’t make a profit after Joe Haden broke his third pass to Wentz’s Fulgham after forcing a move to Pittsburgh’s next property. Hayden’s breakup forced the Eagles to attempt Jake Elliott’s 57-yard field goal, and his kick made a wide voyage to the right with 3:10 remaining. Less than 20 seconds after missing a field goal, Roethlisberger found a wide open clay pool that caught Big Ben’s pass to score 35 yards. Pittsburgh turned the game around when Nelson pulled out Wentz’s desperate urgency with just two minutes left.

Pittsburgh was 4-0 for the first time since 1979 and the Eagles scored five games from 1-3-1. To relive Sunday’s actions in real time, check out all the highlights and analysis of the Steelers’ victory in the live blog below.