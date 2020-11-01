The 72-year-old dolphin will have to wait at least a week to pop the champagne. The Steelers, the NFL’s last undefeated team, are 7-0 (28-24) after rallying from behind to defeat the Ravens.

Despite the fact that Linebacker Robert Spiel Lane got a pick 6 in the game’s first play, the Landing Steelers found themselves chasing the Ravens at halftime 17-7. However, another interception of Jackson in the second half and an inspirational play from quarterback Ben Rosleesberger made Pittsburgh score 21 out of 28 in the second half. Roethlisberger threw only 42 yards in the first half, then a touchdown pass in the second half, including an 8-yard pass to win the match. You have 7 minutes and 32 seconds left.

Ravens got two chances to score, but both were rejected. Steelers’ defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs blocked Jackson’s fourth downrush attempt at the Steelers’ 8-yard line with less than two minutes left. After the Pittsburgh punt, Baltimore drove to the Steelers’ 23-yard line, and the time expired before Jackson’s pass broke in the last zone.

Along with the defeat, the Ravens were defeated by the start of an attack tackle. Ronnie Stanley suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

