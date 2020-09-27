Steelers vs. Texans score: Pittsburgh improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2010

After the high-scoring first half, Steelers’ defenses stopped visiting Texas later on Sunday for a 28-21 victory. Pittsburgh is 3-0 for the first time since 2010 and Houston should now get out of the 0-3 hole.

Pittsburgh took the lead with a 14-3 loss in the first half, with Ben Roslees Burger throwing a touchdown pass in the first half to Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Texans attack led by Deshuan Watson gave Houston a 21-17 half-time lead after Watson found Will Fuller with a 14-yard score.

After the tough first half, the Steelers’ defense looted Watson five times, and Mike Hilton intercepted the third quarter heavily. The turnover set the score to win the game for a 12-yard touchdown Pittsburgh run by James Conner. Steelers expanded the lead after Smith-Schuster scored in Pittsburgh’s two-point transition. After TJ Watt’s dismissal forced another Texans punt, Roethlisberger rookie Chase Claypool’s third down completion made the game ice for the Steelers.

Roethlisberger, who beat Mike Webster in the most games in Steelers history on Sunday, enjoyed another solid outing with 23 losses out of 36 games at 237 yards, improving the season’s touchdown/blocking ratio to 7/1. Conner rushed over 100 yards for a second straight victory. The Steelers ran 169 yards with 38 carrys against Houston’s 31st ranked defense. Bud Dupree played Pittsburgh with 1.5 sacks.

Watson, who finished 18th and 14th in the first half, posted 264 yards with 27 hands at 19th. Cobb led Texas to 95 yards with 4 catches, and Houston’s running game opened 29 yards with 15 carrys.

Check out the highlights, updates, and analysis on our live blog below to relive the game in real time.