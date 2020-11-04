Stephen Colbert said show time As the presidential election kept the balance, viewers said, “Hold on tight.”

Host Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Position: Rebuilding a Better America in 2020 Zoom Guest, Live Spot of CBS News and a 5-minute version of Us cartoon president Titled “Election Article Rising”

Late show The hosts joked that if President Donald Trump wins four more years, the latter will now have another season.

“I am happy to appear on Showtime. [but] Damn it, this is a weird election,” he said at the top of a show that lasted an hour and 15 minutes on a premium cable network.

Show is Us cartoon president Segments including naked Bill Barr and a fight between Trump and Joe Biden. “You’ve lost, Joe,” said the animation president. “What about our democracy?” Replied the former vice president. “I am immune,” said Trump.

Colbert oversaw state governments asking for Biden and Trump before going live to CBS News and The Most Election Night Panel 2020 such as Bryan Cranston, Method Man, RuPaul and Ethan Hawke (all briefly).

Charlamagne Tha God has listed a number of things that black Americans have had to lose since 2016, but still have to lose, including only voting rights, medical care, and Chadwick Boss in the second Trump administration.

Showtime’s host Circus, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon followed the live performances of Arcade Fire and the heartfelt ending of Colbert. He admitted that he was tired of the last four years.

“It’s really good to not know who won yet,” he said. “We wonder if tomorrow morning we can save the president we were begging for.”

The special broadcast aired live from the Ed Sullivan Theater office in Manhattan, and Colbert’s Late show Team and executives created by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.

