Home World Sterling decreases as fears increase as there is no contract

Sterling decreases as fears increase as there is no contract

Dec 07, 2020 0 Comments
Sterling decreases as fears increase as there is no contract

On December 6, 2020, a lorry passes through security at the port of Lorne in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Paul Hope | AFP | Getty Images

London – Sterling Extended losses against the US dollar on Monday came amid fears that the UK and EU negotiators may fail to reach an agreement before the end of a transition period later this month.

The UK currency traded at 32 1.3230 during the morning trade, down 1.5% per session.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU are set to resume later, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to hold talks with European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen.

Both sides are trying to iron out the terms of the post-Brexit trade agreement. The UK and the EU have cited progress in some areas, but there are differences over fishing rights, so-called “level playgrounds” and how future conflicts can be resolved.

The block playground refers to the standards that the UK must adhere to in order to export to the Alliance.

The UK left the EU in January, but agreed to abide by EU trade rules until the end of this year, so both sides can come to a new trade agreement. However, negotiations have been dragging on for months, and there are growing concerns that by the end of this year the talks could accidentally fall apart without a deal.

In this scenario, exporters on both sides will face higher costs and barriers in their daily business.

– Sylvia Amaro of CNBC contributed to this report.

READ  Under no circumstances intellect Navalny, Germany will not get rough with Russia

You May Also Like

Incredibly underwater roundabout is set to open

Incredibly underwater roundabout is set to open

The BBC reopens the 1995 Princess Diana interview. 'It can't come at a bad time'

The BBC reopens the 1995 Princess Diana interview. ‘It can’t come at a bad time’

Trump’s bold moves raise fears of ‘destructive’ final days in office

Protesters against the subway are closing the prehistoric Stonehenge in England

Protesters against the subway are closing the prehistoric Stonehenge in England

The Swiss slump sounds like it is sitting idly by in the epidemics of its neighbors

The Swiss slump sounds like it is sitting idly by in the epidemics of its neighbors

Bus crashes off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 17 people (video) - RT World News

Bus crashes off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 17 people (video) – RT World News

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *