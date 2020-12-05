Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KCRG) – KCRG-TV9 received numerous phone calls and messages from viewers on Friday evening.

The good news: they are not UFOs!

After a brief investigation, we determined that the lights were actually part of it Starling, SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Project.

For a more detailed introduction to Starling, Click here. For more information on when and where to find Starling, click here Here.

In the meantime, check out some photos sent to us from the audience:

Sterling, SpaceX's Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Sterling, SpaceX's Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (Devon Weldy)

Courtesy of Devon Weldy

Courtesy of Devon Weldy

Sterling, SpaceX’s satellite internet project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies. (So ​​Erdman)

Courtesy of So Erdman

Sterling, SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (So ​​Erdman)

Courtesy of So Erdman

Sterling, SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (Nicholas John)

Courtesy of Nicholas John

Sterling, SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (Lynette Kramer)

Courtesy of Lynette Kramer

Sterling, SpaceX’s Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies (Angela Oystercomb)

Courtesy Angela Osterkamp

