Stifting Warrant: WLAN router test winner for Black Friday sale

Boyhe / Shutterstock





Denial: We are looking for products that we think you will like. The choice is subjective, but the editorial is independent. We have a joint venture, which means that if you make a purchase using a link marked with a star, we receive a small commission.

Netflix series, slow download speeds and embedding dead corners in an apartment without WiFi reception? If these issues spoil your browsing fun on the Internet, it’s too late for the new router. Because we already know what Stifting Warrant Has issued a test report and selected its winner.

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best wifi router

When testing Stiftung Warentest, the Fritzbox 7590 * from AVM The best is disconnected. AVM, Asus, Telecom and DB With an overall rating of 1.5, the Fritzbox 7590 was clearly able to win against the competition.

Why the AVM Fritzbox 7590 was chosen as the test winner

The WLAN router is a true all-rounder that has received “excellent” ratings in a variety of categories (including: data transfer, security functions, telephone, handling or versatility). It was rated 2.3 only when it comes to power consumption. Nevertheless, it was sufficient for the first place in the test.

Black Friday 2020: You can buy the best wifi router cheaply

Regular expenses Fritzbox 7590 * from AVM Under 249.00 euros. However, on eBay, it will be reduced to 7 187.99 for Black Friday Weekend 2020.

Wireless router With excellent price-performance ratio

Is the AVM Fritzbox 7590 still too expensive for you? Then we recommend Fritzbox 7530 *. This is because it only costs 115.00 euros on Amazon instead of the usual 149.00 euros. You do not have to cut corners while surfing and downloading, because in the test of Stiftung Warrantes, it missed the gold medal with an overall standard of 1.6. What can the winner do better? It has maximum transfer rates, so it is fast. However, this should not be overlooked in small homes.

Read this too According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best wifi repeater for home office hours



Denial: We are looking for products that we think you will like. The choice is subjective, but the editorial is independent. We have a joint venture, which means that if you make a purchase using a link marked with a star, we receive a small commission. Our recommendations and product selection are not affected by this. Content is independent of our advertising market. You can find our guidelines for press freedom here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit