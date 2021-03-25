Still having issues with Android apps? Test these 2 solutions

Rarely, Google updates on Android cause problems. However, because they are so limited, they restrict the use of the computer, eventually leading to failures in areas they did not expect, such as computer applications.

That’s what happened earlier this week with a simple update to Android System WebView. Since then, many Android apps have stopped working. Google later solved the problem, but many have not yet dealt with it. These 2 tips may help.

One Simple change Computer Web View is causing serious problems for Android. Changing the Google app prevents the use of applications such as Gmail and many others that use these components. Anyone with more problems should try these solutions.

# 1 - Manually update the system web view

The first solution is more obvious and involves updating the Android System WebView. It should handle this process automatically, but there may be issues with it. So, they need to open the Android App Store and start the search.

Search for computer webview or enter webview In the application area. Here you will find the pending update, which you should install immediately. After this process, the problem of Android apps will disappear.

# 2 - Uninstall Google Updates

If the problem persists, they need to take a different and opposite approach. The idea is to remove the update that caused the problem and fix the problem until Google fixes it. Open Settings and then select the Applications option.

Select the option to view installed applications, and in the menu, select the option that shows the system process. After that, search for Android System WebView and open the available input. Open the menu again here and select Remove Updates.

With one of these two solutions, Android should solve the problem in a good way. Google has already released the required update, but many have not yet installed it. Thus, they are able to restart normal smartphone usage.