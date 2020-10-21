Stock futures find direction as traders await stimulus.

American stock futures It gave up overnight profits ahead of the Wednesday session on Wall Street.

The leading futures index suggests a 0.2% drop at the start of trading.

that much Income record Wednesday morning includes results from Verizon, Abbott Labs, AutoNation, and Biogen.

Asian stocks It rose mostly on Wednesday, as investors cheered the rise of Wall Street as they welcomed solid earnings reports from US companies.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE fell 1.3%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.9%, and France’s CAC fell 1.1%.

Technology, communications and financial stocks drive most of Wall Street’s revenue. Traders bid for stocks of several companies that have reported better quarterly results than analysts expected, including Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, Albertsons and Travelers.

Others didn’t do well either. Netflix shares fell in after-hours trading after streaming services reported third-quarter earnings and a count of new subscribers that fell short of analyst expectations.

PELOSI, MNUCHIN STIMULUS CALL provide’clarity’,’common ground’, but no transaction

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday on optimism that Congress will reach an agreement on a spending package that supports U.S. families and businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5% to 3,443.12. Big Blue Chip’s Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 28,308.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% to 11,516.49, losing for the fifth consecutive day.

ticker security Last change % change I: DJI Dow Jones Average 28308.79 +113.37 + 0.40% SP500 S & P 500 3443.12 +16.20 + 0.47% I: COMP NASDAQ Composite Index 11516.494418 +37.61 + 0.33%

Google parental alphabet rose 1.4% after the Department of Justice sued the company for antitrust violations. The lawsuit could be an open remedy ahead of other major antitrust measures by the government, given the ongoing federal scrutiny of other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.

The Department of Justice brings long-awaited antitrust lawsuit to Google.

Procter & Gamble rose 0.4% after consumer products companies reported solid first-quarter earnings and increased their earnings outlook. Insurance company Travelers Cos. recently posted a profit of 5.6% after revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. In some cases, this is because the claim loss was lower than expected.

US benchmark crude oil in energy trading fell 62 cents to $41.07 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Tuesday it rose 63 cents to $41.70 a barrel. Brent oil, the international standard, fell 63 cents to $42.53 per barrel.

