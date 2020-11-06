Stories from Augusta National and other big berk for masters

A call to masters teachers is a cherished monument, both physically and practically, to everyone who receives it, usually the first of the year. In almost every case it is expected and although a ritual, it signifies something even better: the chance to compete in one of the most respected competitions in golf.

But there is another perk that comes with it, which attracts very little attention, but is highly welcomed by those who can use it: the ability to play at Augusta National is, basically, whenever the club is open.

Tiger Woods Visiting the club on Saturday, he returned to the sacred ground for the first time since the 2019 Masters victory, winning the green jacket for the fifth time and winning the 15th major championship.

A small club of other players has gone since it reopened on October 12 ahead of next week’s first fall masters, but the numbers are much lower than normal, which is another by-product of the corona virus infection. The club closed in March ahead of the Masters date in April, and the pre-Masters narrow window made it difficult for many players to get there.

Still, it’s an opportunity for those who have the opportunity to enjoy it.

“It’s a surreal place,” he said Patrick Reid, 2018 Masters Winner. “There are no stands, no people, and when the sun is setting on those trees, you get golden shots that go through the entire property and you can see all the way through it.

“It’s an incredible sight and something you will never see. I think this year will be better. You ‘re going to get all of these shots that you normally do not have. See all the holes you can. All the green grass through the trees. It’s amazing.”

Masters champions are considered members of the library and can set up a visit and play the syllabus whenever open to regular play. The player must pick up an Augusta caddy, however his own caddy is allowed to attend and watch. There are a few ways to bring guests to the Masters Champions as well.

Eligible contestants may be shown playing rounds at the Augusta National, but if they wish to bring a guest, they must be conducted by a club member. This is usually not an issue.

“I’ve done a trip five times in one night,” he said Web Simpson, The 2012 US Open champion, finished fifth in the Masters last year. “I like everything about it. I like going to dinner; you have to wear a coat and tie. Good wine. Playing Bar-3. [course]. I love being there, even if it’s serious. Great for any trip. “

Simpson, who lives in Charlotte and is a member of the Quail Hollow Club there, said he knows many Augusta national members. He also knows Jeff Knox, an Augusta national member, who is proud to be the club’s best player.

Hosting a player means playing in a member group and joining the player for other activities such as playing dinner or a nearby Bar-3 course. The trip includes staying in one of the site’s plenty of rooms.

“The member takes care of it all,” Simpson said. “The only bad thing is that they won’t let me pay. I always try to tell the front end, I’m going to take care of everything. Your food, everything. They usually won’t let me do that, but they let me take care of the cats. I feel good about it. That way I can ask them again. “

Simpson could not read the exact numbers, but guessed that a room would cost “a little more” than a typical hotel room. Throw in guest fare, caddy fare, dinner, etc. He estimated the two-day trip was about $ 2,000.

“It’s special,” Simpson said. “I feel like walking around Augusta, the little kid in me always admiring the masters. You’re a master at every TV. I get up late and watch it. In two places I felt especially St. Andrews and Augusta. It’s not some strange feeling. But you know that history was made there. You know, you know who played there. Not much has changed over the years. The clubhouse is still where it is. They’ve made a lot of subtle changes, but ‘we don’t know if anything has changed.’

Simpson said one of the cleanest aspects of the offer is being able to bring in inexperienced others. His longtime Katie Paul Tsori went on a trip with him.

Desori, a professional golfer who once tried to play on tour, won Simpson.

“He hit me straight,” Simpson said. “He took it from me. Bird 18.”

As you can imagine, Desori has fond memories.

“He took me to my birthday in 2015,” Desory said, adding that they were there for two days in February and played the first day of Bar-3 and the main course, the first 18 days before the second day. “69-79 He attacked me on the first day. Those spines are brutal.

“It was an incredible time, and we stayed on site. [On the second day,] I shot his 75 for 74. It was in the 40s and with the wind. I flew at 13, 14 and 15 and was 1 year old at 18 years old. He didn’t know where we were standing, but I told him.

“We both hit good drives. The pin was on the back right. I hit a 4-iron with a 20-foot pin height and left on the top layer. He hit a 5-iron one beat. I think he was more excited than me to beat him.”

Stories like that just make the experience so much better.

“Everyone who goes there [has that feeling], “He said Bill Mickelson, He said he usually makes a friendly trip at least once a year. “From my dad and brother [Tim, now his caddie] To [agent] Steve Loy and my lawyer Glenn Cohen. This is really a special thing. If you like golf the way we do, playing Augusta National and being on the field is a very spiritual experience.

“It’s like being based in St. Andrews. You can not help, but you can not feel that there is something else. Masters history can not help you, but can not feel. Bobby Jones, [President Dwight] Eisenhower [who was a member and has a cabin named for him on the grounds]. You feel the history of what happened there. If you love golf, it is only a spiritual experience. “

Sometimes some businesses take place. Mickelson said his “Coffee for Wellness” initiative, which he has been promoting for more than a year, took root when he visited the club at the Augusta Nationals in the spring of 2019.

Mickelson’s partner Dave Phillips was on the trip, they ended up playing golf with Augusta member Scott Ford, who runs a large company … helping distribute coffee. One led to the other, Mickelson applied for a trademark last summer.

“It’s a tiny little random piece,” Mickelson said.

Many use this opportunity as a scout mission. Amateur John Augenstein, The runner-up in the 2019 US Amateur Championship, was on the field in March when he learned that not only had the rest of his college season been canceled at Vanderbilt, but that the Masters would be postponed.

Offers are very useful for amateur players who have mastered qualifications. Not only do they get a significant opportunity to play in tournaments, they are also given the same privileges as the pre-Masters week pre-training visits.

After winning the 2015 US Amateur – that is, he qualified for the 2016 Masters – Bryson DiCambo Went to Augusta more than 10 times before Masters Week. The club now seems to have imposed a limit on those visits Part Matt – Qualified for the 2018 Masters due to his 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur success – His visits outside of Masters Week were said to be only five.

For many, a trip like this via Magnolia Lane would be plentiful.

For established players, beauty seems to be more about gaining experience than gaining experience.

“My favorite times in Augusta are not masters,” Rory McIlroy Said. “My favorite times, we’ve taken two father-son trips (with his dad, Jerry), and it’s so awesome. Making food, going to the wine cellar, picking up your wine bottles, all sorts of stuff.They are fantastic things about Augusta.

“Those experiences and a good time in Augusta are nothing more than the best times when you’ve been there.”