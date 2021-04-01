Stories of the Neon Sea are available for free at the Epic Game Store

As you may have noticed from the title of this article, Tales of the Neon Sea Free games Epic Sports Shop For this week. This means you can request it for free until April 8th. When finished, the game will always be yours, as you paid for it.

“Come to the world of intrigue and suspicion. There humans and robots struggle with increasing tensions and mutual distrust. Cat thugs plan to go to the top of the food chain. Tales of the neon sea!” – Epic games categorize the game.

Stories of the Neon Sea are now available for download

The game takes place in the world of Blade Runner style, and player Rex Mist, PI – a former alcohol police officer who now plays as a private detective. You are matching your miserable life, one bottle at a time, with broken, chaotic and 2140 illegal. The metropolis itself is an enormous cornucopia of lights and life, but at the bottom of the city is a dissatisfaction as the tension between conscious humans and robots reaches dangerous boiling points.

If you are interested, you can take advantage of this button Here.

Help us grow, visit Our Facebook page Leave your taste to access all the information first. If you liked the article, don’t forget to share it with your friends. Follow us on Google News and select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.