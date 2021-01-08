Storm “Philomina” covers most of Spain with snow

Hurricane ‘Plomina’ was forced to issue a red alert after snow covered much of Spain, affecting road, rail and air traffic, with the worst expected weekend.

Part of central Spain, including the capital Madrid, is covered in snow, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next 24 hours as the Plomina moves northward (south) over the Strait of Gibraltar. , Indicate Spanish weather forecasts.

Already the heaviest snowfall of the century in Madrid (the last two strongest occurred in February 1983 and March 1971) began on Thursday and has been causing severe blockages since the end of the 270s, canceling or delaying more than 40 flights, road and airport officials said.

The snow, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency, can reach a height of 20 centimeters and as high as 50 in the mountains. The situation should improve only on Sunday afternoon when the storm weakens as it moves northeast.

In Toledo, a historic city south of Madrid and the capital of the Castilla-La Manza region of about 85,000 people, authorities asked the Armed Forces to help clear the roads and ban all motor vehicle movements with or without ice chains.

Elsewhere in Spain, snow, wind, rain (especially in the south), snow and especially low temperatures woke up early in the morning in Villapilino (Lyon) with temperatures below 15.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country or the palaces of the Sierra ( Burgos) minus 14.9 degrees.

Other unrecognized markers were reported below zero at 34.8 degrees in Claude del Duct de la Lania (Leda), as reported by the Spanish news agency EFE.

Cold weather also affects train traffic, with delays and cancellations and wind, diverting flights to other airports or cancellations.

Due to bad weather, the Renfay today imposed several restrictions on high-speed rail lines connecting Madrid with Seville, Malaga, Valencia, Alicante and Barcelona, ​​with delays occurring mainly in the Asturian community.

In terms of air traffic, aviation officials have already warned that the international airport, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, will be severely affected by the winds, especially by snow, which will reduce visibility.

The rain and wind that brought “Plomina” have caused a strong sea turmoil, which is causing problems in the Canary Islands and Chuta.

In the Canary Islands, rescue operations for two ships and ‘boats’ between the three islands, which have not yet been able to reach their ports, have been canceled due to the departure of passenger and cargo ships from Zyota and Algiers (Cadiz). .

In the Canary Islands, torrential rains left nearly three million cubic meters of water in the main dams of the Gran Canaria, while a one-year drought guaranteed at least two years of agricultural irrigation on the island.