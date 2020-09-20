Stormfront has a terrible public secret.

Boys Is one of Amazon Prime’s most popular shows, a series of comic books that show people with extraordinary powers a fascinating look at an alternative universe that is recognized by the public as a hero. As a recent premiere Second season, And news of the third season Boys More fans than ever are attracted to fascinating shows full of drama. One character is causing a lot of agitation on various online forums, and according to recent reports, the character is actually quite problematic.

When did’The Boys’ debut as a prime video?

Dominique McEly Goat and Anthony Starr | Jan Thijs / Amazon

Boys First started streaming on Prime Video in the summer of 2019, the series featured two separate factions, Seven, Corrupt superpower individual, And the Vigilante Team Boys who hate all superheroes and swear to destroy them. The Boys, led by Billy Butcher, take personal revenge against many of Seven’s members, encouraging the two factions to have many fierce confrontations.

Boys Amazing stars feature including Karl Urban, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Ori Marmur. Critics and audiences immediately reacted to the comic book-inspired series, and it became one of Prime Video’s biggest hits. Second season Boys It recently fell on streaming platforms, and as the third season approaches, fans will likely enjoy the show for a long time to come.

Who is Stormfront?

Aya Cash as Stormfront in’The Boys’ | Jasper Savage / Amazon

There are many interesting characters. Boys. One of the most controversial is Stormfront, a member of Seven. She has superhuman strength and agility and exerts social media influence every day.

Played by talented actress Aya Cash, Stormfront has turned out to be loved by the public and, on the surface, is a strong advocate of forward-looking politics and feminism. Cash actually portrayed her character. As someone in the field to shake things out loud: “I guess she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to bring Vought back to the original idea of ​​creating a superhero.”

Nonetheless, Stormfront has a completely different aspect, and recent reports show that the character is actually a camouflaged white supremacist with a recent episode highlighting her tendencies.

Is Stormfront secretly a white supremacist?

From the beginning Boys, Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed some peculiar differences between Stormfront’s public persona and the way she interacts with other characters behind the scenes. According to a recent report, Stormfront’s blatant feminist politics contradicts how attractive she is to her extremely conservative character, Homelander.

Also, she was noticeably cold and far from African American characters, giving her a completely different look.

In one of the early episodes of the second season, it seems that Stormfront’s uneasy character was confirmed when Stormfront used racial slander when killing Comiko’s younger brother. Stormfront turned out to be a retired guardian named Liberty, who was semi-black in its heyday. Season 2 Episode 5 suggests that she seduces A-Train and implies that whites feel superior, so this level of racism still exists for her.

The previously mentioned report also claims that Stormfront shares her name with a white supremacist website, and that the comic series on which the show is based has featured a character named Stormfront, a Nazi who is not ashamed. Sure, recent episode Boys It seems that Stormfront is confirming that the viewers are having a lot more problems than originally expected.

It’s not yet clear how far the show runners will take her racism, but as much as the creators. Boys If you like to push the limits, there will still be a lot of topical moments.