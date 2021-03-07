Stranger Things creators convert Stephen King’s book to Netflix

Brothers Matt e Rose Duffer, Are well known for creating Stranger things, Accepted a new big challenge, modifying the book ‘Talisman‘, Wrote Stephen King e Peter Strap. In 1984 the fictional epic was published Talisman It is one of King’s rare works, and until then it was not suitable for other media. But now this book will be distributed to the general public by the streaming giant Netflix.

In 1982, filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park; ET: Alien; Indiana Jones And many other movie classics) Loved the horror and fantasy book so much Talisman, Two years before the creation was published, he ran and acquired the rights to the Cinematography Exhibition for Life. After that, Spielberg spent the next 35 years making a novel like a film and trying in vain to find a way to adapt the story.

Book cover ‘Talisman ‘and filmmaker Steven Spielberg. (Photo: Playback / Cine Pop)

But Spielberg’s dream will finally come true. According to the North American website The Hollywood Reporter, Filmmaker Joined the brothers Duffer It should finally be revived by bringing it in serial form for streaming.

Curtis Quinn, Who helped write for the twins Stranger things, Will be screenwriter Shoranner Of the new project. This is part of it, except for Netflix Production, involvement Paramount TV Studios And is Of course Amblin TV, TV arm Spielberg, Who is the executive producer of the hitherto unpublished work.

Talisman In search of an enigmatic amulet capable of saving the life of a sick mother, Jack goes on a wonderful and terrifying journey with a 12-year-old boy named Squire. His journey includes not only crossing the United States, but also crossing a kind of reflective dimension “territories” filled with copies of the Earth’s citizens.

But during adaptation Talisman Does not come from paper, theThe Duffer Brothers are currently preparing for their fourth season Stranger things, To come on stage later this year. This series is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first three seasons are available on stage.

(Special photo: Matt Duffer and Rose Duffer as Duffer Brothers. Reproduction: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / Film Magic)