Following the storm of leaks, Google finally made the first Android TV Earlier this week, the Google TV-based Chromecast dongle received huge praise. In our review. A 4K-ready Chromecast with Google TV itself is very affordable at $50, but there are plenty of deals and bundles to save you a lot. One of these offers from Google is that you can subscribe to YouTube TV to get your new Chromecast for free.

To take advantage of this deal, simply launch YouTube TV and pay $65 for the first time after the trial period expires. You are eligible from October 15th to December 31st. Upon payment, YouTube will email you a custom link to the Google Store. Here you can buy a new Chromecast without paying a dime, saving you an overall $50. Use must be completed no later than February 28, 2021.

You only need to pay for YouTube TV once to get this freebie. After that you can choose to cancel the subscription if you wish. Small print YouTube TV website Existing subscribers are out of luck as they must be new customers residing in the US to receive the offer (as indicated above). Google has limited the offer to one free device per household and can’t be bundled with other existing deals. Also, if you used a free Chromecast, you cannot get a refund for the first month of YouTube TV. You can review all relevant terms and conditions at the link below.