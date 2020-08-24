Home science Substantial stone structures in Saudi Arabia could be some of oldest monuments in the globe

Aug 24, 2020 0 Comments
They range in the hundreds, can be larger sized than an NFL football industry and are uncovered throughout Saudi Arabia, together with on the slope of a volcano. Sprawling stone constructions documented in 2017 now look to be some of the oldest monuments in the earth, courting back some 7,000 years, archaeologists now report. 

A new review of the mysterious stone structures — the moment identified as “gates” but now referred to as “mustatils,” the Arabic phrase for “rectangle” —suggests they had been made use of for rituals and radiocarbon courting of charcoal observed within a single of the constructions signifies persons developed it about 5000 B.C., a staff of scientists report in an article recently published in the journal The Holocene

