Subway’s sandwich bread is not legally bread. Irish court rules

That’s not the bread that the subway used to make sandwiches. At least not, according to the Irish Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of the Republic ruled on Tuesday that subway bread does not meet legal standards for bread because of its sugar content.

Bookfinders Ltd, the Irish franchise of an American company based in Galway, has filed a case alleging that Subway’s bread is a “stock” food and therefore should be tax-free.

instead 5 judge judgment Bread on the subway was “confectionery or premium baked goods” because the ratio of sugar and flour was almost five times so high that it was not included in the legal standards of the stock.

Under the Irish VAT Act of 1972, bread cannot contain more than 2% of the weight of the flour in the dough, so it is exempt from tax.

All of Subway’s heated sandwich bread options (white bread, Italian, 9 grain wheat, honey oats, Italian herbs and cheese, 9 grain multiseeds, and hearty Italian cuisine) are 10% sugar.

“There is no controversy that the bread in the subway-heated sandwich contains 10% of the weight of the flour in the dough.”

According to Irish independence, Bookfinders’ case stems from a 2006 decision by the IRS that refused to pay a tax refund for VAT payments from early 2004 to late 2005. refund.

The subway opposed the ruling that the sandwich was made of ingredients other than bread.

A spokesman for the subway said in a statement, “Of course, the bread in the subway is bread.” “We’ve been baking fresh bread in our restaurant for over 30 years, and our guests come back every day for delicious bread sandwiches.”

From nutritional information Company website, All breads contain at least 1 g of sugar.

The company said it would review the ruling.