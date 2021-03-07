Suddenly, photos of your ancestors come to life

My Heritage, a heritage website, has introduced a new tool to revive old family photos. Deep nostalgia uses deep learning to revive all faces and even works on idols.

After helping to discover the origins of Internet users, MyHeritage wants to revive our ancestors. Location Inheritance I just posted a new tool, Baptism with deep nostalgia, Which makes it possible to move Photos, Including very old photos.

The tool name is a note Deep learning, Or Deep learning, Used by artificial intelligence. It is the same principle of deep dummy that enlivens the image by copying the actor’s gestures and expressions. Deep Nostalgia’s AI was developed by the Israeli company T-ID, which specializes in animating original video images.

The tool works on old photos and statues

In this case, MyHeritage produced several test videos Movements From head and face to apply to photos. Deep Nostalgia selects the test video according to the orientation of the face so that it is as close as possible to the image. However, AI requires high quality images. Therefore, the website first sends the images through its image optimizer Adjust blurred or low resolution photos. The site offers the ability to move up to five images for free, after which a service charge will be levied.

The deep nostalgia quickly caught on Social media, Especially on Twitter, internet users tested the tool with maps and statues. It is troubling to say that the results are minimal… However, the question Respect for private life It develops. MyHeritage says it does not share photos with third parties, but may share videos publicly, which is promoted by the website. So be sure to get permission before sending a photo of a person.