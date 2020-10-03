Sue Bird wins storm behind Breanna Stewart, leg 1

Las Vegas Aces cleared another double-digit playoff deficit in leg 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night. Seattle Storm Forward Breana Stewart won’t go any further than that.

In 2018, League MVP Stuart finished his first season in the Achilles heel, scoring 11 straight points to start the fourth quarter. It lifted the storm in one owned game with 93-80 wins. that much The fifth place series continues on Sunday afternoon..

The fourth quarter fire marked a record night as the first player to score at least 35 points and 15 rebounds. Storm veteran Sue Bird has already set an early-game playoff outing assist record.

Stewart, Bird, WNBA playoff record

Jewell Loyd, Epiphanny Prince, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart played big in the first leg of the WNBA Finals. (Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images) more

Stewart scored 37 points on a 15-point shot out of 24 and 8 out of 5 and 3 points. She added 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 blocks. The former UConn star became the first player to score at least 35 points and 15 rebounds in a WNBA playoff match, breaking all-time playoff scoring records and scoring 2 points.

A 17-year veteran, Bird already has three titles with Storm and has set a record for the finals and playoffs with 16 assists. Her career is also high. She got 10 in the first half, passed 4 in the fourth quarter to Stewart and scored 15 points in the frame.

Jewell Loyd left the bench to add 28 points and Epiphanny Prince 11 points. Seattle topped 17 points in the first half and beat the ace in 10 minutes of tie.

Angel McCoughtry led the ace with 20 points and 9 rebounds. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points with six assists.

Storm branch 2 switch on

The ace may have started with a good 8-0 run, but as Stewart told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during a break, the storm was here before. They could and did it.

Storm created a 23-21 one-owned game with 17 points out of 1 in the first half after the first quarter ended. McCoughtry put three three-point shots to get Aces to lead 34-31, but it was all Seattle for four minutes with Storm playing 18-0.

By the end of the first 20 minutes, Storm scored 26-6 points. Bird scored 10 assists, half the finals record, while Ace scored 9 assists.

The rest of the composition was not very good. Storm shot 64.7% overall, including 6 out of 3 out of 11. Ace is surprisingly sharp in the depths and hits 7-12, but that was most of the attack. In total, they scored 13 out of 44 (29.5%) shots, led by McCoughtry’s 12 points.

Ace clears another double-digit deficit.

This is what Aces did in the entire 5 game series against Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. They bounced back and cleared the 16-point deficit and were promoted. And in Game 1, they cleared the 19-point deficit by keeping the storm at 12 in the third quarter.

Their offense jumped 18-2 in the second half of the quarter, hitting 69-67 in the last 10 minutes. McCoughtry told Rowe during the break that the team should relieve their anxiety because it’s their first final. The 11-year veteran is looking for his first title after winning the Atlanta Dream three times in the finals.

Danielle Robinson hit the backend of a free throw 10 seconds after and-1 came in within 1 point and tied it 67-67. Ace never took the lead.

More info from Yahoo Sports: