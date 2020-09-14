Sugar Yoshihide: the son of a farmer who will become Japan’s next prime minister

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Monday to choose his successor. Japan is not a presidential system. Japan’s leader is elected by a member of the National Assembly, so any next LDP leader should have an easy path to becoming prime minister.

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba are also running. If Sugar gets picked, it will be the pinnacle of 71-year-old’s incredibly political career.

Sugar and Abe’s careers have been tied for nearly 10 years since becoming prime ministers in 2012. Abe has become the country’s longest-serving leader since the end of World War II.

Suga was Abe’s right arm, serving as Prime Minister Abe’s cabinet secretary, acting like a combination of chief of staff and journalist secretary.

However, the two couldn’t be more different in style. Abe is a charismatic descendant of one of Japan’s most famous political dynasties, an important asset in a party political system that values ​​bloodline. His father was a foreign minister and has two former prime ministers and relatives.

Sugar is the son of a farmer and is known as a practical deal maker behind the scenes. He grew up in the countryside of Akita Prefecture and moved to Tokyo after graduating from high school. Then he worked part-time, saving money for college by doing a series of strange things, including working in a cardboard factory and the famous Tsukiji fish market.

After graduation, Suga entered the rapidly changing world of Japanese salarymen, but it did not last long. Politics shaped and influenced the world and is what he wanted to do.

So he decided to run for Yokohama City Council. He lacked connections and political experience, but he made up for it with greed and hard work. According to the Liberal Democratic Party, he launched a visitation campaign with about 300 visits per day, for a total of 30,000. By the end of the election, he had six pairs of shoes worn out.

Sugar’s rap has changed little since the campaign. Today he is known as a successful political operator, and the qualities he can rely on to get things done have made him a great right arm for Abe.

He was an important ally in the Prime Minister’s efforts to enact a series of economic policies known as “Abenomics,” a combination of monetary stimulus, increased government spending, and structural reform to start Japan’s stagnant economy.

If elected as Prime Minister, Suga is expected to become “Abe’s successor,” said Kazuto Suzuki, vice president of international politics at Hokkaido University.

Suzuki said it is possible that members of the Liberal Democratic Party are attempting to surge in popularity briefly after Abe announced his resignation. Abe’s approval rating was headed south ahead of time. A poll conducted by Mainichi, one of Japan’s largest newspapers, found that before Prime Minister Abe’s resignation was announced, 58.4% of those surveyed were not satisfied with his handling of the epidemic. And his approval rating fell to 36%, the lowest since 2012.

Japanese political expert Brad Gloman said that Suga “didn’t show a complete departure from the Abe line or even from the mainstream of the LDP in general.”

“He has a very good story. He’s a very self-made man. But the question is how much he has a personality to shine,” said “Peak Japan: The End of The Great Ambition.”

It can prove to be a difficult task. Abe is stepping back amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling. Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic And the economic crisis after he provided openness to his political opponents.

Key issues such as massive government debt and an aging population are emerging, and despite Abe’s open call for reforms for gender equality in the workplace, critics have argued that he has addressed the country’s gender gap or hindered women’s participation. They say they didn’t solve it. In economy and politics.

If elected, Suga will sooner or later be sold to the public. The government must reconvene the general election until October 2021, but Defense Minister Taro Kono Said wednesday A quick election may be called next month.

As Secretary of State, Sugar was widely recognized as a successful spokesperson because he was able to convey the message to himself or his boss. However, such skills can prove a problem in the best professions, where eloquence and charisma are important traits to convey a message to the public.

Glosserman said of Suga, “No one knows who this man is. He’s working behind the scenes.” “He has not yet developed and presented an image to the Japanese public that they will be able to gather and support behind the scenes.”

Previous versions of this story misrepresented Yoshihide Suga’s age. He is 71 years old.