Sunday Night Football: Baker Mayfield’s Big Night Browns lead to 20-6 victory

USA Today Sports

Cleveland Quarterback Baker Mayfield It started out hot and stayed that way all night, with the Browns winning 20-3 against the Giants Sunday Night Football.

Mayfield crossed for two touchdowns in the first half and kept Cleveland’s offense on the field to control the ball and the clock. He passed 27-of-27 for 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Browns finished the game with a total of 392 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per game and 24 first downs. They went from 9th to 13th in third place and held from 34:03 to 25:57. Cleveland had 95-yard touchdown drives – one in the second quarter, finishing fourth. For NBC Broadcasting, this is the first time a team has netted two 95-yard DT drives in a single game this season.

Roshard Higgins Cleveland’s leading receiver with 76 yards in four catches. Jarvis Laundry There were seven catches for 61 yards.

It was tough sledding Nick Sup, But he had 50 yards in 15 carats and a touchdown on one side.

Backup Starts Quarterback Gold McCoy For the injured Daniel Jones, The Giants started the game with a failed fake field goal and did not hit a touchdown in 60 minutes. Head coach Joe Judge was aggressive in moving from the Cleveland six-yard line on the fourth and 2nd, but ran back Wayne Coleman On the one hand it was stuffed for profit.

New York scored three points in three red zone possessions.

McCoy crossed the 28-for-16 for 194 yards. Alfred Morris New York’s leading rusher, 39 yards in seven carries.

With this victory the Browns advanced to 10-4, currently finishing 5th in the AFC Playoffs. This is the second time the Browns have won 10 games since rejoining the league in 1999.

New York missed out on a chance to tie Washington at the top of the division after the football team lost to the Seahawks on Sunday. But at 5-9, the Giants are still alive in the NFC East.