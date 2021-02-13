Home science Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Anger | Now available for Nintendo Switch

Feb 13, 2021
J.From today, join Mario, Luigi, Peach and Todd in saving the kingdom of Anaphatas Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Anger To Nintendo Switch.

Recover Princess Anapada and her followers in this advanced version Super Mario 3D world Join Bowser Jr. in the new mode Impossible Friendly Bowser’s anger.

In Super Mario 3D world Through a whirlwind of colorful fields anywhere with friends and family, now try up to four players with characters like Mario, Luigi, Beach and Todd online and with local co-op multiplayer. Each character has its own game, so players can choose the one that best suits their style.

Use power-ups like Superquizo and Duplicate to chase Bowser and his allies. Stamps are back and have a new application Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Anger, Thanks for the camera mode. Point the camera and decorate the background with the collected stamps Super Mario 3D world And says “Say cheese”. In addition, the new amoeba figures of Mario Kado and Beach Kato will be released in double bundles with the game ***. Mario Catto’s Amoeba gives you the ability to become the invincible form of the white cat, while Peach Kota’s Amoeba power-up items appear randomly.

In the new mode 3D Bowser’s Fury, Players join Bowser Jr. to make up for his father’s anger. Run with a warrior in Mario’s shoes, cross the continuous islands and collect the mysterious cat suns and fight the giant Bowser Purius whenever he comes out of the water. Give Joy-Con to a friend and play in local co-op mode, in which you are in charge of Bowser Jr. The amoeba figures of Bowser and Bowser Jr. allow you to come back and perform special functions Bowser’s anger.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Anger And Amoebos Mario Cato and Peach Cato are coming today Nintendo Switch.

