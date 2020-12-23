Home Top News Super Meat Boy Forever: Worship Jump-N-Run Heir to Switch and PC

Super Meat Boy Forever: Worship Jump-N-Run Heir to Switch and PC

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
Super Meat Boy Forever: Worship Jump-N-Run Heir to Switch and PC

The successor to the popular hardcore jump-n-run Super Meat Boy has now appeared more than two years late. Super Meat Boy Forever is initially available for PC and Nintendo Switch at the Epic Games Store. Next year the game will be released for Xbox, PlayStation and Steam. The game continues the story of its predecessors, this time the baby of the named meat and his girlfriend Bandage Girl must be rescued from the hands of the villain Dr. Fetus. To this end, the developers have created approximately thousands of integrated levels.

Iconic piece of meat

The forerunner, which appeared ten years ago, has long been regarded as a classic; In 2012, the documentary gave an overview of how it was made and the sweat day it was released. Super Meat Boy draws its charm from the combination of precision controls and fast games with the highest level of difficulty. Games must move the named meat safely through obstacles in a very short time, and the amount of difficulty will quickly increase tremendously. If it does not work, the condition will restart without any waiting time, and this can lead to a real addiction. The heir must now create this, but with additional control options. So you have to put it in the box with the rest.

If you have trouble playing the video, enable JavaScript

(Quell: team meat)

The Heirs now published First announced in 2014 by two original developers, Edmund Macmillan and Tommy Refenez. Macmillan then left the project. In 2017, Refness announced a release in 2018, and for tons of sites. But it came to nothing, and many postponements followed. Refence later announced that the title would be available exclusively for one year at the Epic Game Store for PC. The jump-n-run will not appear on Steam until Christmas 2021.

(Built: Team Meet)


(mho)

Home page

READ  "AndroSec" on Microsoft web browsers - warns of attacks by digital

You May Also Like

Cyberbank 2077 performs better on the switch than the PS4 and Xbox One

Cyberbank 2077 performs better on the switch than the PS4 and Xbox One

YouTube Vanced – A Lightweight, Fully Functional YouTube Client For Android

Key Link: How Jupiter and Saturn approach each other | NDR.de - News

Key Link: How Jupiter and Saturn approach each other | NDR.de – News

Shady Part of Me - Shows the new trailer

Shady Part of Me – Shows the new trailer

Fritzbox Support-Off: No AVM routers will receive updates anymore

Fritzbox Support-Off: No AVM routers will receive updates anymore

Threat to CD Project Red class action

Threat to CD Project Red class action

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *