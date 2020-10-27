Super Natural introduces Sam & Dean’s new alliance in the Bible

In a promotional video for Super Natural Season 15, Episode 17, viewers see Dean and Jack meeting another’friend’ who appears to be their co-workers in the Bible.

CW recently supernaturalSeason 15, episode 17, showing Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Jack (Alexander Carl Bert) meeting the biblical character Adam.

With only four episodes left of the hit Supernatural Mystery Series leading to Winchester’s inevitable battle against God, it seemed appropriate for the world’s first man (biblically speaking) to appear before the show’s final battle.

relation : Supernatural synopsis promises a return to the familiar face

In a promotional clip, viewers see a gorgeous Dean welcoming Adam. Adam (Alessandro Juliani) said, “I am Adam. My first friend on the assembly line.” Dean replies, “Garden? Apple? That Adam? Wow.” Meanwhile, Jack is confused when the woman with Adam knocks on him, and his eyes narrow.

The promotion then displays a message with a white font flashing in front of the firework “The first person is the last hope” right after the greeting. This message suggests that Adam will be an ally of Dean and Jack. The two will set out on their way to finish their final ritual for Chuck (Rob Benedict). However, Dean killed Eve in season 6. supernatural, With Adam’s introduction, it will be an interesting plot that could potentially evolve in this episode. It’s not clear if Adam is working with Eve or if he knows his revenge plans for Dean and Castiel.

relation : How a supernatural prop malfunction ruined Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s emotional final shot shoot

Season 15, episode 17, is titled “Unity,” written by Meredith Glynn and directed by Catriona McKenzie. The official synopsis of the episode is as follows.

Dean (Jensen Ackles) sets off with Jack (Alexander Carl Bert) who has to complete the final ritual to defeat Chuck (Guest Star Rob Benedict). Due to disagreements, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) lag behind to find answers to their questions.

relation : Super Natural Show Runner, Stars Promise Winchester Will Fight To The End

supernatural Since its opening in 2005, it has become the longest-running fantasy/sci-fi series in American TV history. supernaturalThe last season of was scheduled to end in May, but temporarily Discontinued last March Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, major photos resumed in August to film the last episode of the show. Pack in september.

Starring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert, Last Episode supernatural It airs on CW on Thursday at 8pm (ET/PT). Seasons 1-14 of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.

Keep reading: Supernatural: Alexander Calvert breaks down Castiel & Jack’s murder mystery.

source: Youtube

Mandalorian: Hasbro’s Mando Mondays is (of course) all about Baby Yoda.





Author information