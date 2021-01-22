Super Online: Sony sells animation to Netflix

Sony Pictures sells animation distribution rights Super attached Netflix. As stated in it Variety, The film reaches the streaming agent list in 2021, but has not yet had an official date. This is not one of the 71 films announced by Netflix this year.

Sony plans to launch Super attached In theaters in the United States on September 18. With the exception of China, more than 100 million Netflix distribution deals were closed. No company has confirmed the production budget of the film.

Director Michael Rianda said he was happy with the decision. With this, he believes that animation can reach a greater number of people.

“I’m very excited because everyone on Netflix is ​​fully creative with us, and we’re excited about the film,” he said. “We are very proud that this is an original story with a creative visual style, but I can prove to my friends that this five year journey is not a comprehensive illusion on my part.”

Super attached Excessive use of technology indicates how far people can be driven. In the plot, Mitchells, an ordinary family from the United States, embarks on a journey through the United States before their eldest daughter starts college. But what should be an opportunity to reconnect them, turn into a struggle against robots that will decide to revolt against humanity.

“We want Netflix to be a place where families can come and enjoy these stories,” said Melissa Cope, original vice president of Netflix animation. “We know that the two families are not the same, and we hope that Mitchell will instantly become affectionate with you. It is an honor to bring this incredibly special film to members around the world, along with Bill Lord, Christopher Miller and Mike Rianda.”