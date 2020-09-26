SuperM’s first studio album’Super One’ released and Marvel collaboration announced

“K-pop’s Avengers” is back. September 25th SuperM is the first Studio album Super one. The album followed their 2019 debut with their eponymous EP. Based on the reaction of the fans Super one Exceeded expectations. With the release of the album SuperM It also announced a product collaboration with Marvel.

‘Super One’ is SuperM’s first regular album.

Before release Super one, Korean band Two singles releasedThe “100” and “Tiger Inside” groups also took a glimpse of their single “One (Monster & Infinity)” along with their performances. Ellen DeGeneres show September 23.

“We always thought that ‘100’ comes first and’Tiger Inside’ leads to’One’, but that overall picture was a strategy we thought was the best because we wanted to build as much anticipation as we could.” Mark said GRAMMY.com. “’One’ seems to be one of the tracks we really wanted to explode. It is the song that best expresses the album.”

The music video for’One (Monster & Infinity)’ was released on the 25th. The single is a combination of two songs from the B side of the album,’Monster’ and’Infinity’. There are a total of 15 tracks. “One (Monster & Infinity)”, “Infinity”, “Monster”, “Wish You Were Here”, “Big Chance”, “100”, “Tiger Inside”, “Better Days”, “”Together at Home”, “Drip”,”Line’Em Up”,”Dangerous Woman”,”Step Up”,”So Long” and “With You”

SuperM is working with Marvel

Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas, and Mark all originally debuted and are currently members of other idol groups under SM Entertainment. Taemin SHINee members, Baekhyun and Kai are EXO members. Taeyong, Ten, Lucas, and Mark are members of NCT, Taeyong and Mark are active in NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas are members of WayV.

For this reason, September was called the “K-pop Avengers”. In addition to the original group activities and solo activities, members gather to form the super group SuperM.

Just before release Super one, The Korean band announced a collaboration with Marvel. The collaboration is a SuperM x Marvel limited edition clothing collection, Marvel It is said to be just the beginning of “SuperM x Marvel co-branded content”.

What fans think about the album

Fans sent the release date of the album on social media, expressing their thoughts. Super one. The reaction to the album is almost unanimously positive.

1 Reddit user wrote,“… One of my favorite albums this year, I’m so happy with this album. There were doubts and frustrations about bc’s overlapping comebacks, etc., but honestly, I worked hard for months and I was finally satisfied as a fan. I’m so proud.”

“I held my breath about the genuine album and tried to keep my expectations low, but this time, I am glad it was unnecessary. I love everything. Yes, even up to 100. Listen to 10 more? Yes, I’m really happy,” wrote another Reddit user.

“I was really impressed with this album omg!!! When I first heard it, this album never blew me away!! I was a fan of their debut album and I think Jopping is iconic, but Super One is LEGENDARY. SuperM really hit it in the park with this, and I’m happy to see more of One’s performances!!!”