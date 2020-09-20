Supreme Court: Democrats Rally To Stop Trump From Filling Ginsburg | American news

teaThe resistance movement, created earlier in the term of President Donald Trump, is now probably facing the greatest challenge. It is to keep the Supreme Court vacant. Solidify the conservative majority For decades to come.

that much Death of Ruth Bader GinsburgThe court’s senior and famous liberal set the stage for fierce battles throughout her alternate weeks before the election. On Saturday, Trump said he would move “without delay” to fill the vacancy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to vote, and Judicial Council Chairman Lindsey Graham made it clear that he would be part of the effort. .

Perhaps that’s what Ginsburg was afraid of. According to the NPR, the 87-year-old judge dictated a final message to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “The most ardent wish is that I will not be replaced until the new president takes office.”

With the control of all government departments in balance now, liberal groups are doubling their efforts and pressing the Senate. democrats All possible tactics are deployed to prevent Trump from taking the place of third judge.

Democratic rage since the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016 claimed that McConnell made an unprecedented decision not to consider Barack Obama’s candidate Merrick Garland and was too close to the presidential election.





Baltimore’s Center for English Teachers, Kelli Midgley, joins people gathered at the Supreme Court in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: J Scott Applewhite/AP



“Americans have to speak up when choosing the next Supreme Court judge,” McConnell said.

Now, McConnell argues that things are different, and Trump’s candidates deserve to vote, despite the fact that Americans have the right to vote. I have already started voting In the presidential election.

According to one source, minority leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview with Senate Democrats at a conference call Saturday, “I’ll be clear.” “If leader McConnell and Republican senator do this, next year they can’t do anything.”

Ed Markey is probably the first member of the Senate to offer retaliation by expanding the courtroom.

“Mitch McConnell set a precedent,” a Massachusetts Democrat said on Twitter. “The Supreme Court vacancy was not filled in the election year. If he violates it, we must abolish Philly Buster and expand the Supreme Court when Democrats take over the Senate in the next Congress.”

In a statement after Ginsburg’s death, Obama warned McConnell was in danger of damaging the court.

“The basic principle of law and day-to-day fairness is to apply the rules consistently, not based on what is currently convenient and advantageous.” Obama said. “The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, and the fundamental activities of democracy all depend on its basic principles.”





Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA



Brian Fallon, founder of the liberal judicial advocacy group Demand Justice, said: “Don’t make a mistake, the Supreme Court, where Judge Trump has been confirmed in the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at this point, is fundamentally illegal and Democrats should be prepared for it. Act accordingly.”

Democrats have pledged to respect Ginsburg’s legacy by ensuring Trump doesn’t choose her successor. To fulfill such a promise, not only the White House, but also the Senate must win. Nevertheless, Republicans can push candidates in lame meetings.

As the panic affected the plan, a group of activists stepped up efforts to get Democrats to take the Senate. Indivisible, a nationwide progressive organization, flooded the Republican senator’s phone line, demanding that no seats be filled until the inauguration ceremony.

According to ActBlue, a progressive online platform, Democrats were also breaking records of online donations. $31 million came in 12 hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced.

President of the Alliance for Justice Nan Aron told reporters that he had never seen liberals so energized on the issue of getting conservatives in motion in general.

“I think people understand in a completely different way not only about the courts, but how big they have a stake in health care, citizenship, and abortion,” she said. “Three and a half years of Trump judges certainly educated progressives. [and] How important the country is to the judiciary and how long Donald Trump These judges will leave and sign our rights and freedoms.”

For decades, conservatives have been organized around the Supreme Court to defend a judge who could overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v Wade, which established legal rights to abortion. In 2016, Trump helped appease conservatives who were wary of his unorthodox candidate by appointing an anti-abortion judge. He repeated the exercise this month.

However, there are signs that the courts are now a matter of equally energizing Democrats. According to the Pew Research Center vote Last month, 66% of Joe Biden’s supporters said the Supreme Court was a “very important” factor in their voting, compared to 61% of Trump supporters.

Simple math guides McConnell’s progress. Senate Republicans are advocating a majority of 53 seats. A handful of vulnerable incumbent and moderate have expressed concern about proceeding with nominations too close to the election.

Assuming they don’t get a Democrat vote, Republicans can only lose three if they check justice, and Vice President Mike Pence gets a tie vote. Another wrinkle could be a race in Arizona to fill the vacancies left by John McCain. If Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican member Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat of parliament, Some experts say He could take a seat as early as late November, putting the Supreme Court’s mathematics at stake even more.





A woman poses in front of a painting by the late Ruth Vader Ginsberg, near Union Square, New York. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images



Ginsburg’s death also sparked a fingering like some Democrats. criticism The situation of former Senate Majority Representative Harry Reid, who repealed the 60-vote criterion for most presidential nominees in 2013 after Republicans refused to approve Obama’s choice of lower courts. In 2017, Republicans under McConnell repealed the 60-vote criterion for Supreme Court nominees.

Trump tweeted, “Thank you, Harry.

New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Ginsburg’s death should “raisely evolve” progressive voters and motivate Biden to vote.

In a video posted on Instagram, she said, “This election is always about the struggle for our lives, so we have to fully focus on everything at this moment.”

The mass movement, which began with the march of women in January 2017, helped to realize democratic control in the House of Representatives the following year. Now such activists hope that the movement will not only help get rid of Trump, but also secure Ginsburg’s legacy.

On Saturday night, hundreds were expected at Ginsburg’s rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. While Democrats have failed to set a record of success in such fights (most recently, efforts to knock Brett Kavanaugh have failed, in 2018), progressive leaders were expected to promise unmitigated offensive campaigns.

These feelings are shared by Hillary Clinton, a 2016 presidential candidate who many believed would nominate Ginsburg’s successor.

At MSNBC, Clinton urged Senate Democrats to “use every possible method” to prevent McConnell from filling the vacancy. She called the Senate majority’s pledge to identify Trump candidates as “a monument to hypocrisy” that would lead to “the greatest tragedy”.

“Let’s go fight,” she said. “Let’s not give it an inch.”